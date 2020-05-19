POWRi Leagues Poised for Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (05/18/2020) A Memorial Day Weekend of adrenaline and speed will now start the seasons for the staples of POWRi. As Valley Speedway, in Grain Valley, Missouri, hosts the Annual Mid-State Open-Wheel Nationals on May 23rd and 24th.

Featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues as well as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League on Saturday, May 23th and Sunday, May 24th. Valley Speedway pits will be open all day for competitors with driver entry and registration between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm at the POWRi Trailer. The driver’s meeting will be held at 5:15 pm with Hot-Laps scheduled for 6:00 pm and racing action to follow opening ceremonies.

Limited admission tickets for this event are available online at www.valleyspeedway.com. Race-fans unable to make it to the track can catch all the action streaming live on POWRi TV. With local, regional, and national drivers competing, there will be no limitations on the number of competitor entries. However, social distancing will be strictly enforced throughout the pits as race-teams will be parked with adequate spacing.

With many tracks, series, and leagues beginning to open with various restrictions, POWRi officials encourage drivers and teams to ease the strain of pre-entry congestion by utilizing the online features for the POWRi Membership forms available at www.powri.com under the membership tab. POWRi rules, contingencies, forms and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website. Mufflers are required at Valley Speedway for entrants to compete.

POWRi is currently working on revising June events with updates upcoming. Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.