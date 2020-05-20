Waynesfield Postpones May NRA/Patriot Tour Event

From Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (May 19, 2020) – Because of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people in response to COVID-19, Waynesfield Raceway Park has postponed the Saturday, May 23 event.

Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms said he is continuing to examine dates later in the year to make up not only the May 23 event – which was to feature the NRA Sprint Invaders and the Patriot Sprint Tour along with the UMP modifieds – but the Third Annual Bob Hampshire Classic which had been scheduled for March 28.

“We want our terrific race fans and teams to enjoy and have fun but unfortunately that’s not what we can do right now,” Helms said. “We will continue to make improvements to the facility and hopefully we can all have fun soon.”

As for now the next event on tap for “The Field” is a visit by Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions during the 38th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The traveling All Stars will stop at Waynesfield for the third leg of speedweek on Sunday, June 14 for the Third Annual Rick Ferkel Classic. The NRA 360 sprints will also be in action with $200 being awarded to the highest finishing 305 sprint. The USAC D2 Thunder Midgets will also be in competition.

In what has become one of the must-see events in Ohio, the 12th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic will hit the high banks of Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, July 2 featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (non-wing), the FAST winged 410 sprint series, the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets and the 360 verses 305 challenge. The event honors racing legend and National Sprint Car hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt, a Troy, Ohio native who made a name for himself as a champion with the All Stars, USAC Silver Crown Series and has wins with the World of Outlaws, USAC Sprints and Midgets and wins across the country in winged and non-wing sprints and is renown for his no-nonsense attitude and love of the sport.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will feature the FAST winged 410 sprints, the BOSS non-wing sprints and the USAC D2 Thunder midgets on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Get the latest Waynesfield information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.