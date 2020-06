BEAVER DAM, WI (June 5, 2020) — Brad Sweet passed Sheldon Haudenschild coming to the white flag to win the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Friday at Beaver Dam Raceway. In a 30-lap, non-stop main event that took only six minutes and thirty-eight seconds to complete After making the pass Sweet held off Haudenschild over the final lap for the victory. Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, and Shane Stewart rounded out the top five.