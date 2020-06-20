Riley Kreisel Unstoppable at Adams County Speedway

From POWRi

CORNING, IA (June 20, 2020) — In the first ever league appearance at Adams County Speedway the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR and Iowa Leagues would not disappoint the capacity crowd in attendance. When the finals flags waived the defending champion, Riley Kreisel would stand atop his non-wing sprinter in victory lane as the winner.

With action hot and heavy throughout the feature, front-row starter #77 Jack Wagner would lead the initial laps as drivers diced and darted for their preferred running groove on the multi-lane surface. Heat Race Winner and High Point Qualifier #93 Josh Most would mount a charge for the top-spot in the following laps, until Most drove just too deep on the high-line of turns three and four. With Wagner maintaining the point, #91 Riley Kreisel would slingshot to a side-by-side battle for the front. Using low-line momentum entering turn one, Kreisel would grab the lead never looking back in a dominating feature showing lapping competitors at will, lapping up to the fourth-place finisher. Jack Wagner would stay in the hunt for the feature the entire night finishing in the runner-up spot and staying well in contention for the championship. Josh Most would recover nicely to place third as Neal Matuska #48 ended the night fourth. Jason Billups #2 would notch his first ever top five finish with the POWRi WAR Sprint League capturing the hard charger award in the process.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Adams County Speedway

Corning, IA

Saturday June 20, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 93-Josh Most[6]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[5]

3. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

4. 48-Neal Matuska[4]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

6. 75-Glen Saville[8]

7. 2-Jason Billups[1]

8. 7X-Lance Silvers[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]

3. 93-Josh Most[1]

4. 48-Neal Matuska[4]

5. 2-Jason Billups[8]

6. 75-Glen Saville[5]

7. 7X-Lance Silvers[7]

8. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]