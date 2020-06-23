AGCO Jackson Nationals first crown jewel of 2020

By Nick Graziano

JACKSON, MN – June 22, 2020 – Jackson Motorplex will host the first crown jewel event of 2020 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series June 25-27.

The three-day 42nd Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals at the 4/10-mile track will pay $8,000-to-win on Thursday and Friday, and then $30,000-to-win for the Nationals championship finale on Saturday – the biggest Sprint Car purse of the year to this point.

Drivers like reigning champion Brad Sweet and 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz – who have won the last three Jackson Nationals titles between them – have already established themselves as two of the top drivers to beat, again. However, several other drivers have been building momentum and showing they can contend with the champions.

Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:

SWEET EYES THIRD NATIONALS WIN: Reigning champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, enters the 42nd AGCO Jackson Nationals as one of the top drivers to beat. He won two of the three races at the 4/10-mile track last year – including his second Jackson Nationals championship – and won an event at the track in May.

He and his Kasey Kahne Racing team have already proven to be the top team, so far, in 2020 with four World of Outlaws wins – the most of any driver – and hold a 66-point lead over 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz going into the three-day event. Sweet is also coming off a second-place finish at Tri-State Speedway in his NAPA Auto Parts #49.

SCHATZ LOOKING TO REBOUND: Ten-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, has found himself on a rare streak. He’s finished outside the top-10 for the last three races, which hasn’t happened in his career since 2013. He finished 11th at Knoxville Raceway and then 11th and 16th, respectively, at Tri-State Speedway last weekend.

The three-day AGCO Jackson Nationals event could be the perfect place for he and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team to rebound. Schatz has three wins at the Minnesota track – including the 2018 Jackson Nationals championship. He’s already picked up two wins this year in his CARQUEST Auto Parts #15 and is only four wins away from 300 career World of Outlaws wins.

MACEDO HEATING UP: Last year’s Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, has gone from being quietly consistent to making his voice heard every race. He’s on a streak of nine top-10 finishes in a row with the last four being top-five finishes, including his win at Tri-State Speedway in his Tarlton & Son #2 car.

That streak could likely continue this weekend at Jackson Motorplex where Macedo earned one of his four wins last year. His performance has currently placed he and his Kyle Larson Racing team fourth in points – 122 points behind Sweet.

PITTMAN FINDS TRACTION: After three disappointing finishes outside the top-10, Daryn Pittman, of Owasso, OK, and his Roth Motorsports team were able to build a bit of momentum at Tri-State Speedway. He earned the KSE Hard Charger award the first night with a strong run from 23rd to eighth and finished fourth the next night.

While Pittman didn’t pick up a win at Jackson Motorplex last year, he was one of the most consistent drivers during the three nights, finishing fourth, second and third, respectively in his Roth Enterprises #83. He also has two wins at the track – in 2005 and 2016.

HAUDENSCHILD ON A ROLL: Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, continues to knock on the door of a victory with his Stenhouse Jr.-Marhsall Racing team this year. He’s had seven top-10 finishes in the last eight races with six of them being top-five runs – half of those being runner-up finishes.

He was unable to finish inside the top-10 at Jackson Motorplex last year, but finished second in his NOS Energy Drink #17 behind Brad Sweet during the track’s season opening race in May.

CONSISTENT KERRY MADSEN: After starting the 2020 World of Outlaws season with one top-10 in the first six races, Kerry Madsen, of St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia, is on a streak of seven top-10 finishes in the last eight races. And he now heads to one of his best tracks with his Big Game Motorsports team.

Madsen won the Jackson Nationals in 2016 – before it was sanctioned with the World of Outlaws – and won a World of Outlaws race at the track in 2017. He’ll look to pick up his first victory with the Series since 2018 in his Killer Instinct Crossbows #2 car this weekend.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, June 25, Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN, for the 42nd Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals on DIRTVision.

TICKETS

DRIVER REGISTRATION

-Open registration; No preregistration required

ABOUT THE TRACK

Jackson Motorplex is a semi-banked 4/10-mile track.

Track Record – 15.491 sec. set by Sammy Swindell on Sept. 4, 2015

Online – JacksonMotorplex.com

4/10-MILE WINNERS IN 2019

There were seven races on a 1/4-mile track in 2019. (Jackson Motorplex will be the first race on a 4/10-mile track in 2020.)

-The Dirt Track at Charlotte: Giovanni Scelzi won on May 24 and Logan Schuchart won on May 25

-Jackson Motorplex: Brad Sweet won on June 27 and June 29, and Carson Macedo won on June 28

-Lernerville Speedway: David Gravel won on July 23 and Brad Sweet won on Sept. 28

JACKSON MOTORPLEX PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Brad Sweet on June 29; Carson Macedo on June 28; Brad Sweet on June 27

2018 – Jason Johnson on June 8, Jason Johnson and Donny Schatz on June 9

2017 – Ian Madsen on June 1, Kerry Madsen on June 2, Brad Sweet on June 3

2016 – Daryn Pittman on June 24

2014 – Joey Saldana on June 13

2013 – Donny Schatz on June 14

2010 – Steve Kinser on May 1

2006 – Donny Schatz on Sept. 16

2005 – Daryn Pittman on Sept. 23

2004 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 24

1988 – Sammy Swindell on July 6, Steve Kinser on Aug. 20

1987 – Bobby Davis Jr. on July 9

JACKSON NATIONALS PREVIOUS WINNERS (Under World of Outlaws sanction)

2019 – Brad Sweet on June 27

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 9

2017 – Brad Sweet on June 3

2020 STATS

There have been 14 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (7 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 3

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

2 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 4

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

3 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

4 – Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 2

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

5 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

–Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

2 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (5 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (1 driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (12 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 10

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 7

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 4

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

7 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (9 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

3 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 82

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 80

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 79

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 48

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 39

6 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

7 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

8 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 22

9 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 18

10 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

11 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 9

12 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 3

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 2

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

3 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (1 driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – TR

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (10 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 3

2 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

4 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sunday, Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, March 13 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / (Postponed)

5. Saturday, March 14 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, TX / (Canceled)

6. Saturday, March 21 / USA Raceway / Tucson, AZ / (Canceled)

7. Sunday, March 22 / Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ / (Canceled)

8. Saturday, March 28 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / (Canceled)

9. Sunday, March 29 / Santa Maria Raceway / Nipomo, CA / (Postponed)

10. Friday April 3 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Postponed)

11. Saturday, April 4 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / (Postponed)

12. Friday, April 10 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / (Canceled)

13. Saturday, April 11 / Ocean Speedway / Watsonville, CA / (Canceled)

14. Friday, April 17 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

15. Saturday, April 18 / Stockotn Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / (Canceled)

16. Friday, April 24 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

17. Saturday, April 25 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / (Canceled)

18. Friday, May 1 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / (Postponed)

19. Saturday, May 2 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / (Postponed)

20. Wednesday, May 6 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / (Postponed)

21. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

22. Friday, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

23. Saturday, May 9 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / (Postponed)

24. Wednesday, May 13 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / (Postponed)

25. Friday, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

26. Saturday, May 16 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / (Postponed)

27. Tuesday, May 19 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / (Postponed)

28. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

29. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

30. Saturday, May 23 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / (Postponed)

31. Monday, May 25 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / (Postponed)

32. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

33. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

34. Saturday, May 30 / I-70 Speedway / Odessa, MO / (Postponed)

35. Wednesday, June 3 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / (Postponed)

36. Friday, June 5 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Canceled

37. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

38. Saturday, June 6 / Granite City Speedway / Sauk Rapids, MN / Canceled

39. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

40. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

41. Saturday, June 13 / Knoville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

42. Wednesday, June 17 / The Dirt Oval at Route 66 / Joliet, IL / Canceled

43. Friday, June 19 / Dubuque Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Canceled

44. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

45. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

46. Saturday, June 20 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Canceled