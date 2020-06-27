Henry Scores Second Attica Victory of the Season

ATTICA, Ohio (June 26, 2020) — Cap Henry has picked right up where he left off the past two seasons – winning races in Ohio. The Republic, Ohio driver scored his second win of the season Friday, June 26 at Attica Raceway Park, leading all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature on Burns Electric, Edward Jones of Clyde, Smith Paving Night presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales.

Henry, driver of the Lane Racing machine carrying sponsorship from Dragons Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Racing, Linder Shocks, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric and Nemesis Designs, has won three races in the past three weeks, including one at Wayne County Speedway. It was Henry’s 7th career win at Attica.

The victory kicked off the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship 410 Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group and was worth $4,000 thanks to Spanky’s Pizza of Carey.

“This just shows how good the Lane guys have this thing…Zack (Meyers) has this thing real fast and that puts a lot of pressure on me to do the right things,” said Henry.

“We aren’t sure if we are going to follow the AFCS. We have a couple of things going on with Dragon’s Milk and Beer Barrel Bourbon…we have some stuff we have to commit to them so we will see what happens,” added Henry.

Mansfield, Ohio’s Matt Irey, Attica’s 2016 track champion, has been knocking on the door of victory lane all season, recording a pair of runner-up finishes and a third. It all came together Friday as he led all 25 laps for his fourth career Attica victory. The win kicked off the Attica-Oakshade Raceway Late Model Series Challenge for 2020 as well.

“We’ve been fast all year. Last year we brought a back-up car out and won. This is a brand new car again and I can’t beat it. The driver gave one up two weeks ago and I knew I couldn’t give another one up. I want to thank all my guys…Chris, my dad, my mom, my fiancée, Dustin, my fiancée’s uncle Doug…we’ve busted our butts and we got something for them this season,” said Irey beside his Mid-Ohio Graphics, Rod Eddleblute’s Garage, Robin Jakubick Realtor, Artisan Concrete, Flenner Water Well & Excavating, Kilgore & Harring CPA backed #36.

Three time Attica 305 sprint champion Paul Weaver took the lead on lap 17 and drove to his second straight win and 51st of his career at the track. Coupled with a win last Saturday at Fremont Speedway, Weaver has won three features in a row.

Weaver’s win makes him a top contender for the NAPA of Bryan AFCS 305 Sprint Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title. The victory was worth $1,000 thanks to Gressman Powersports.

“You never want to see Jamie Miller coming. The bottom was pretty good. I don’t run bleeders and I was worried about building up too much air and that yellow helped me cool the tires down and run the middle,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines, Seagate Sandblasting backed machine. “I want to thank Pam and Steve Brown and if it weren’t for Dave Rice and Bob Hampshire I wouldn’t even been here.”

Henry and Caleb Griffith brought the field to green for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature but Chris Andrews took a tumble necessitating a restart. When the green flew again so did Henry, pulling away from the field while Griffith battled with Nate Dussel with Brock Martin, Craig Mintz, Max Stambaugh, Cale Conley and Chad Kemenah giving chase.

A caution on lap four wiped out a big lead for Henry but once again on the restart he was able to pull away with Griffith and Dussel comfortably rounding out the top three while Martin, Conley and Mintz battled for fourth.

Shawn Dancer flipped on lap nine (he was uninjured) again wiping out a big lead for Henry. The car on the move was Tyler Gunn, charging from 18th to eighth. When the race resumed Henry pulled away from Griffith but when the leaders encountered lapped traffic with just 10 laps to go, Griffith started to close with Dussel, Conley, Mintz and Kemenah in pursuit.

Henry split two lapped cars on lap 23 and drove away to the victory over Griffith, Mintz, Dussel and Conley.

Larry Bellman and Mike Bores brought the field to green for the 25 lap Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model A-main but fourth starter Irey immediately served notice he was the car to beat, driving into the lead. A multi-car crash on lap two bunched the field up with Bellman, Rusty Schlenk, Bores, Jon Henry and last week’s winner Matt Miller right on Irey’s tail.

Irey was able to pull away while Schlenk moved into second and after a tremendous battle between Henry, Bellman, Bores, Devin Shiels and Miller, Miller was able to finally wrestle the third spot on lap 11. Lapped traffic came into play with 11 laps to go but Irey did not make a mistake and in fact made a brilliant move splitting two lapped cars on lap 18.

Irey drove to the win over Schlenk, Miller, Henry and Shiels.

The front row of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature saw Shawn Valenti and Kody Brewer race to the green with Valenti taking the lead over fourth starter Steve Rando, Brewer, Kyle Peters and Weaver. Rando charged into the lead on lap two and was pulling away before a rash of cautions.

When the green flew again, Weaver jumped from fourth to second with Valenti battling Brewer, Seth Schneider and Brandon Moore for third. At the half-way point Weaver was closing the gap on Rando and by lap 17 drove under him for the lead. Jamie Miller was now on the move from his 12th starting spot and racing up to third with Schneider and 18th starter Matt Foos giving chase.

A caution with three laps to go gave Rando and Miller another shot at Weaver. Miller took second on the restart but could not catch Weaver who drove to the win. Miller, Rando, Foos and Schneider rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, July 3 on Baumann Auto Group, Ohio Laborers, Ohio Cat Night. The late models will also be in action. There is a $1,000 bonus for any driver in the top 20 in Attica’s points to defeat the All Stars and win the feature.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday June 26, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.09-Craig Mintz, 13.022

2.16-DJ Foos, 13.059

3.3C-Cale Conley, 13.061

4.83M-Broc Martin, 13.069

5.1-Nate Dussel, 13.074

6.8M-TJ Michael, 13.111

7.4-Cap Henry, 13.125

8.71H-Ryan Ruhl, 13.196

9.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.211

10.5-Byron Reed, 13.282

11.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.286

12.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.296

13.15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.302

14.7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.325

15.4*-Tyler Street, 13.345

16.14-Chad Wilson, 13.365

17.19R-Jordan Ryan, 13.398

18.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.402

19.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.453

20.77I-John Ivy, 13.457

21.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.464

22.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.477

23.5T-Travis Philo, 13.487

24.49-Shawn Dancer, 13.573

25.27-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.616

26.15-Ricky Peterson, 13.621

27.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.727

28.5B-Chad Blonde, 13.731

29.12-Corbin Gurley, 13.754

30.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.776

31.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.805

32.23-Cole Macedo, 13.824

33.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.825

34.27Z-Zane DeVault, 13.843

35.88N-Frank Neill, 13.870

36.41-Thomas Schinderle, 14.003

37.14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 14.781;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[1]

2. 49-Shawn Dancer[3]

3. 15H-Mitch Harble[5]

4. 21N-Frankie Nervo[6]

5. 77I-John Ivy[4]

6. 23-Cole Macedo[7]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

8. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]

9. 41-Thomas Schinderle[9]

10. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[10]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 97-Max Stambaugh[2]

2. 18J-RJ Jacobs[1]

3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

4. 8M-TJ Michael[4]

5. 27Z-Zane DeVault[9]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley[8]

8. 5B-Chad Blonde[7]

9. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[3]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

3. 25M-Chris Andrews[6]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

5. 16-DJ Foos[4]

6. 5-Byron Reed[5]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

8. 4*-Tyler Street[8]

9. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Chad Kemenah[1]

2. 83M-Broc Martin[2]

3. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

5. 19R-Jordan Ryan[6]

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7]

7. 14-Chad Wilson[5]

8. 15-Ricky Peterson[9]

9. 2L-Landon LaLonde[8]

B-Main 1 (10 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 77I-John Ivy[1]

3. 5-Byron Reed[4]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

6. 4*-Tyler Street[8]

7. 23-Cole Macedo[3]

8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[11]

9. 41-Thomas Schinderle[9]

10. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

11. 88N-Frank Neill[10]

B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]

2. 19R-Jordan Ryan[2]

3. 27Z-Zane DeVault[1]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

5. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

6. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[9]

7. 15-Ricky Peterson[8]

8. 5B-Chad Blonde[7]

9. 2L-Landon LaLonde[10]

10. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

5. 3C-Cale Conley[9]

6. 15K-Chad Kemenah[10]

7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[18]

8. 83M-Broc Martin[3]

9. 77I-John Ivy[19]

10. 3J-Trey Jacobs[16]

11. 5-Byron Reed[21]

12. 97-Max Stambaugh[5]

13. 27Z-Zane DeVault[22]

14. 21N-Frankie Nervo[14]

15. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[12]

16. 19R-Jordan Ryan[20]

17. 18J-RJ Jacobs[8]

18. 8M-TJ Michael[15]

19. 15H-Mitch Harble[11]

20. 49-Shawn Dancer[6]

21. 25M-Chris Andrews[13]

22. 16-DJ Foos[17]

Hard Charger: 68G-Tyler Gunn +11

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Shawn Valenti[2]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

3. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5]

4. 09-Justin Adams[1]

5. 22-Justin Lusk[6]

6. X-Mike Keegan[7]

7. 28-Tad Peck[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

3. 97-Kyle Peters[5]

4. 75-Jerry Dahms[3]

5. 9-Logan Riehl[7]

6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[1]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]

3. Z10-Brandon Moore[5]

4. 3V-Chris Verda[3]

5. 12F-Matt Foos[6]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[3]

7. 83-Shane Call[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 22-Justin Lusk[1]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

3. 83-Shane Call[12]

4. X-Mike Keegan[5]

5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

7. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

8. 28-Tad Peck[9]

9. 77X-Jamin Kindred[10]

10. 9-Logan Riehl[2]

11. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

12. 51-Garrett Craine[11]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[12]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

4. 12F-Matt Foos[18]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[9]

6. Z10-Brandon Moore[6]

7. 97-Kyle Peters[3]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[10]

9. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5]

10. 83-Shane Call[19]

11. 85-Shawn Valenti[1]

12. X-Mike Keegan[20]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms[14]

14. 22-Justin Lusk[17]

15. 11G-Luke Griffith[11]

16. 09-Justin Adams[13]

17. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

18. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[16]

19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]

20. 3V-Chris Verda[15]

Hard Charger: 12F-Matt Foos +14

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[5]

2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[8]

3. 98-Tim Sabo[3]

4. 15-Jon Henry[7]

5. 29-Nate Potts[4]

6. 69W-Jeff Warnick[6]

7. 17-Jeff Geis[2]

8. RH21-Gregg Haskell[9]

9. 28-Kent Brewer[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Matt Miller[2]

2. 36-Matt Irey[6]

3. 94-Mike Bores[1]

4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]

5. 59-Larry Bellman[5]

6. 77-Steve Kester[9]

7. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[8]

8. 27-Ken Hahn[3]

9. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[4]

2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5]

3. 3-Matt Miller[8]

4. 15-Jon Henry[7]

5. 51-Devin Shiels[9]

6. 94-Mike Bores[2]

7. 59-Larry Bellman[1]

8. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]

9. RH21-Gregg Haskell[15]

10. 98-Tim Sabo[10]

11. 29-Nate Potts[3]

12. 69W-Jeff Warnick[11]

13. 17-Jeff Geis[13]

14. 16-Steve Sabo[18]

15. 77-Steve Kester[12]

16. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[14]

17. 27-Ken Hahn[16]

18. 15M-Garrett McClain[19]

19. 28-Kent Brewer[17]

Hard Charger: RH21-Gregg Haskell +6