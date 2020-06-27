Sweet and Schuchart Open Jackson Nationals with Preliminary Feature Victories

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (June 26, 2020) – Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart each captured a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series preliminary night on Friday at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the 42nd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

Jake Kouba was also a feature winner as he made a late-race move to secure victory in the Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series main event.

Thursday’s opener for the three-day event was postponed by rain following the heat races, which forced track and series officials to complete the remainder of the program early Friday evening before rolling into the second round of preliminary action.

Brad Sweet overcome an uncharacteristically slow qualifying time to make the dash via a run from seventh to second place in a heat race on Thursday. Sweet then gained a position in the dash on Friday to line up on the outside of the front row for the 25-lap main event. He led the distance to record his fifth victory of the series with the World of Outlaws and second at Jackson Motorplex.

“We dug ourselves a hole in qualifying,” Sweet said. “We had to make up for it. Luckily we were able to get the win. We have a good package here. I’ve been comfortable at Jackson. We’ve won quite a few here lately. We have a good package and that’s hats off to my guys. Typically we aren’t fast up high there, but that’s what the track called for in that day race.”

Austin McCarl finished a career-best second and Matt Juhl posted a career-best third-place finish. Schuchart charged from 10th to fourth and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

Scotty Thiel set quick time during qualifying before Shane Stewart, Juhl, Tim Shaffer and Kasey Kahne claimed heat race wins on Thursday. Terry McCarl won the C Main, Austin McCarl the dash and Thiel the Last Chance Showdown on Friday prior to the feature triumph by Sweet.

Schuchart then hustled to garner the second World of Outlaws feature of the day and the final preliminary night for the AGCO Jackson Nationals after taking the lead on Lap 10. Daryn Pittman, who led the first nine laps, finished in the runner-up position – nearly five seconds behind Schuchart.

“You never know when you’re out in the lead,” Schuchart said. “I was a little worried at the beginning because Daryn is always fast here. We were able to get by him there in lapped traffic. It just seemed like lapped cars, when I’d get up to them it seemed they were racing with each other and I’d be able to get by them at the right time.”

Sweet placed third by a little more than two tenths of a second behind Pittman. Parker Price-Miller ended fourth and Donny Schatz rallied from 12 th to fifth.

Jacob Allen was quickest in qualifying. Kahne, Sweet, Ian Madsen and Trey Starks picked up heat race wins. Wayne Johnson was the C Main winner. Jason Sides scored the triumph in the dash. Allen hustled to the Last Chance Showdown victory.

Another exciting feature on Friday was the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series main event, which Kouba won after starting seventh and getting around Jimmy Sivia in the closing laps amidst thick traffic.

Sivia held onto the top spot as the duo duked it out in traffic, but with only a couple of laps remaining he got into the back of another car while trying to put the driver a lap down. That opened the door for Kouba, who pounced and pulled away.

“I just couldn’t figure out a way to get around him up on top,” he said. “I tried the bottom and it wasn’t working so well for me. I just had to wait for the right time I guess.”

Sivia held on for second place with Chris Klemko finishing third, Chris Dodd fourth and Mike Mueller fifth.

Jordan Paulsen was quickest in qualifying. Kouba, Dodd and Sivia were the heat race winners.

Both preliminary nights for the World of Outlaws featured more than 40 drivers and tallied points throughout each program to determine the lineups for Saturday’s $30,000-to-win finale. The Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series will also be part of the program. The pits open at 2 p.m. (Central) with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps at 7 p.m.

Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday June 26, 2020

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Qualifying and heats held on 6/25, Dash and features contested on 6/26 due to rain

Qualifying

1. 64-Scotty Thiel, 12.807

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.839

3. 14-Parker Price-Miller, 12.857

4. 18-Ian Madsen, 12.892

5. 41-David Gravel, 12.894

6. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 12.926

7. 7S-Jason Sides, 12.937

8. 83-Daryn Pittman, 12.94

9. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.947

10. 21-Brian Brown, 13.021

11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.032

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.038

13. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.102

14. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.117

15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.119

16. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.153

17. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.154

18. 3-Tim Kaeding, 13.166

19. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.169

20. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.176

21. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.24

22. O9-Matt Juhl, 13.278

23. 4-Terry McCarl, 13.279

24. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.279

25. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.292

26. 44S-Trey Starks, 13.302

27. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.405

28. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.413

29. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 13.451

30. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg, 13.537

31. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.542

32. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.544

33. 33-James Broty, 13.565

34. 44-Chris Martin, 13.579

35. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 13.593

36. O5-Colin Smith, 13.655

37. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.821

38. 14K-Tori Knutson, 13.859

39. 6-Bill Rose, 13.886

40. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 13.898

41. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 13.933

42. 4X-Cody Hansen, 14.052

43. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.101

44. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 15.681

DRYDENE Heat #1 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 5-Shane Stewart [1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [7]

3. 7-Justin Henderson [2]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen [4]

5. 41-David Gravel [5]

6. 33M-Mason Daniel [3]

7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [10]

8. 64-Scotty Thiel [6]

9. 33-James Broty [9]

10. 16-Brooke Tatnell [8]

11. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [11]

DRYDENE Heat #2 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. O9-Matt Juhl [1]

2. 3-Tim Kaeding [2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6]

4. 21-Brian Brown [4]

5. 2-Carson Macedo [3]

6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [5]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [8]

8. 44S-Trey Starks [7]

9. 44-Chris Martin [9]

10. 4X-Cody Hansen [11]

11. 14K-Tori Knutson [10]

DRYDENE Heat #3 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer [2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]

3. 14-Parker Price-Miller [6]

4. 7S-Jason Sides [5]

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier [3]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [8]

7. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]

8. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [9]

9. 4-Terry McCarl [1]

10. 6-Bill Rose [10]

11. 2K-Kevin Ingle [11]

DRYDENE Heat #4 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 9-Kasey Kahne [1]

2. 17A-Austin McCarl [3]

3. 83-Daryn Pittman [5]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]

5. 18-Ian Madsen [6]

6. 17B-Bill Balog [7]

7. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [10]

8. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [2]

9. 35-Skylar Prochaska [8]

10. O5-Colin Smith [9]

11. 97-Alan Gilbertson [11]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl [1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [3]

3. O9-Matt Juhl [2]

4. 5-Shane Stewart [5]

5. 3-Tim Kaeding [4]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne [6]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [8]

8. 49X-Tim Shaffer [7]

C-Main (10 Laps)

Top 4 Transfer

1. 4-Terry McCarl [2][-]

2. 16-Brooke Tatnell [4][-]

3. 33-James Broty [1][$]

4. 35-Skylar Prochaska [3][$]

5. 6-Bill Rose [6][$150]

6. 4X-Cody Hansen [5][$150]

7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [8][$150]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [10][$125]

9. O5-Colin Smith [7][$125]

10. 14K-Tori Knutson [9][$125]

11. 97-Alan Gilbertson [11][$125]

12. 44-Chris Martin [12][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

Top 4 Transfer

1. 64-Scotty Thiel [1][-]

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2][-]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [4][-]

4. 33M-Mason Daniel [3][-]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [7][$300]

6. 17B-Bill Balog [5][$250]

7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [6][$225]

8. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [12][$200]

9. 16-Brooke Tatnell [14][$200]

10. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [9][$200]

11. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [11][$200]

12. 44S-Trey Starks [10][$200]

13. 2C-Wayne Johnson [8][$200]

14. 35-Skylar Prochaska [16][$200]

15. 33-James Broty [15][$200]

16. 4-Terry McCarl [13][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet [2][$10,000]

2. 17A-Austin McCarl [1][$5,000]

3. O9-Matt Juhl [3][$3,000]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [10][$2,700]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [7][$2,500]

6. 3-Tim Kaeding [5][$2,200]

7. 7-Justin Henderson [9][$2,000]

8. 14-Parker Price-Miller [11][$1,800]

9. 2-Carson Macedo [18][$1,600]

10. 83-Daryn Pittman [12][$1,450]

11. 9-Kasey Kahne [6][$1,300]

12. 2M-Kerry Madsen [22][$1,200]

13. 21-Brian Brown [14][$1,100]

14. 49X-Tim Shaffer [8][$1,000]

15. 41-David Gravel [17][$950]

16. 11K-Kraig Kinser [16][$900]

17. 18-Ian Madsen [20][$850]

18. 15-Donny Schatz [23][$750]

19. 1A-Jacob Allen [13][$725]

20. 33M-Mason Daniel [24][$700]

21. 7S-Jason Sides [15][$700]

22. 5-Shane Stewart [4][$700]

23. 13-Mark Dobmeier [19][$700]

24. 64-Scotty Thiel [21][$700]

Lap Leaders: Brad Sweet 1-25

KSE Hard Charger Award: 2M-Kerry Madsen[+10]

Full Program from 6/26/2020

Qualifying

1. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.705

2. 41-David Gravel, 13.002

3. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.064

4. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.072

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.097

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.102

7. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.124

8. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.142

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.144

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.197

11. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.228

12. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 13.257

13. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.277

14. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.316

15. 21-Brian Brown, 13.353

16. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.355

17. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.361

18. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.369

19. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.404

20. 44S-Trey Starks, 13.411

21. O9-Matt Juhl, 13.436

22. 14-Parker Price-Miller, 13.473

23. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.489

24. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 13.499

25. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.315

26. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.505

27. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.526

28. 6-Bill Rose, 13.549

29. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.585

30. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.601

31. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg, 13.603

32. 4-Terry McCarl, 13.625

33. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 13.656

34. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.825

35. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 13.939

36. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 14.041

37. 4X-Cody Hansen, 14.049

38. O5-Colin Smith, 14.115

39. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.178

40. 33-James Broty, 14.249

41. 3-Tim Kaeding, 14.352

42. 14K-Tori Knutson, 14.475

43. 6X-Frank Rodgers, 14.655

DRYDENE Heat #1 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 9-Kasey Kahne [2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]

3. O9-Matt Juhl [1]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]

5. 3-Tim Kaeding [11]

6. 7-Justin Henderson [3]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen [6]

8. 64-Scotty Thiel [8]

9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [7]

10. 4X-Cody Hansen [10]

11. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [9]

DRYDENE Heat #2 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

2. 14-Parker Price-Miller [1]

3. 41-David Gravel [6]

4. 17B-Bill Balog [2]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]

6. 17A-Austin McCarl [3]

7. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [7]

8. 35-Skylar Prochaska [9]

9. 2C-Wayne Johnson [8]

10. O5-Colin Smith [10]

11. 14K-Tori Knutson [11]

DRYDENE Heat #3 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 18-Ian Madsen [4]

2. 83-Daryn Pittman [5]

3. 21-Brian Brown [3]

4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [1]

5. 2-Carson Macedo [6]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [8]

7. 13-Mark Dobmeier [7]

8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [9]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle [10]

10. 6X-Frank Rodgers [11]

11. 33M-Mason Daniel [2]

DRYDENE Heat #4 (10 Laps)

Top 5 Transfer

1. 44S-Trey Starks [2]

2. 7S-Jason Sides [3]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [5]

4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [6]

5. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [1]

6. 16-Brooke Tatnell [4]

7. 4-Terry McCarl [8]

8. 6-Bill Rose [7]

9. 33-James Broty [10]

10. 97-Alan Gilbertson [9]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps)

1. 7S-Jason Sides [1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]

3. 83-Daryn Pittman [5]

4. 49-Brad Sweet [6]

5. 14-Parker Price-Miller [2]

6. 44S-Trey Starks [3]

7. 18-Ian Madsen [7]

8. 9-Kasey Kahne [8]

C-Main (10 Laps)

Top 4 Transfer

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson [2][-]

2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [1][-]

3. 33-James Broty [4][$]

4. 4X-Cody Hansen [5][$]

5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [9][$150]

6. 97-Alan Gilbertson [8][$150]

7. O5-Colin Smith [6][$150]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [3][$125]

9. 14K-Tori Knutson [10][$125]

10. 6X-Frank Rodgers [7][$125]

11. 33M-Mason Daniel [11][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

Top 4 Transfer

1. 1A-Jacob Allen [1][-]

2. 7-Justin Henderson [3][-]

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell [2][-]

4. 13-Mark Dobmeier [7][-]

5. 17A-Austin McCarl [4][$300]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [5][$250]

7. 4-Terry McCarl [8][$225]

8. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [14][$200]

9. 2C-Wayne Johnson [13][$200]

10. 64-Scotty Thiel [9][$200]

11. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [6][$200]

12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [11][$200]

13. 6-Bill Rose [12][$200]

14. 4X-Cody Hansen [16][$200]

15. 35-Skylar Prochaska [10][$200]

16. 33-James Broty [15][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2][$10,000]

2. 83-Daryn Pittman [3][$5,000]

3. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$3,000]

4. 14-Parker Price-Miller [5][$2,700]

5. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$2,500]

6. 18-Ian Madsen [7][$2,200]

7. 41-David Gravel [10][$2,000]

8. 7S-Jason Sides [1][$1,800]

9. 1A-Jacob Allen [21][$1,600]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [18][$1,450]

11. 9-Kasey Kahne [8][$1,300]

12. 21-Brian Brown [11][$1,200]

13. 3-Tim Kaeding [17][$1,100]

14. 49X-Tim Shaffer [15][$1,000]

15. O9-Matt Juhl [9][$950]

16. 44S-Trey Starks [6][$900]

17. 2-Carson Macedo [19][$850]

18. 11K-Kraig Kinser [13][$750]

19. 2M-Kerry Madsen [16][$725]

20. 13-Mark Dobmeier [24][$700]

21. 17B-Bill Balog [14][$700]

22. 16-Brooke Tatnell [23][$700]

23. 7-Justin Henderson [22][$700]

24. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [20][$700]

Lap Leaders: Daryn Pittman 1-9, Logan Schuchart 10-25

KSE Hard Charger Award: 1A-Jacob Allen[+12]

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 17.201[4]

2. 97-Cam Schafer, 17.259[15]

3. 12-Shawn Swim, 17.546[3]

4. 70-Chris Klemko, 17.611[9]

5. 01-Chris Dodd, 17.616[25]

6. 12P-Johnny Parsons III, 17.623[8]

7. 69-TJ Smith, 17.681[5]

8. 22-Greg Alt, 17.757[6]

9. 22M-Mike Mueller, 17.776[1]

10. 6-Jake Kouba, 17.814[17]

11. 9-Greg Olsen, 17.865[19]

12. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 17.866[14]

13. 7X-Ryan Marshall, 18.034[2]

14. 99-Bryan Roach, 18.124[11]

15. 94-Jim Wehrman, 18.224[20]

16. 38-Allen Hafford, 18.314[12]

17. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, 18.321[13]

18. 2K-Jimmy Kouba, 18.354[18]

19. 41-Dennis Spitz, 18.397[24]

20. 22S-Brian Strane, 18.564[21]

21. 20-Natalie Klemko, 18.598[7]

22. 39-William Huck, 18.687[23]

23. 17-Darren Ihrke, 18.712[10]

24. 38M-Matt Roebuck, 18.728[26]

25. 29OG-Tom Eller, 19.021[16]

26. 70B-Marc Paulsen, 19.021[22]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba[1]

2. 69-TJ Smith[2]

3. 70-Chris Klemko[3]

4. 4-Jordan Paulsen[4]

5. 38-Allen Hafford[6]

6. 7X-Ryan Marshall[5]

7. 41-Dennis Spitz[7]

8. 39-William Huck[8]

9. 70B-Marc Paulsen[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Chris Dodd[3]

2. 9-Greg Olsen[1]

3. 99-Bryan Roach[5]

4. 22-Greg Alt[2]

5. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[6]

6. 22S-Brian Strane[7]

7. 17-Darren Ihrke[8]

8. 38M-Matt Roebuck[9]

9. 97-Cam Schafer[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[1]

2. 12P-Johnny Parsons III[3]

3. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[6]

4. 22M-Mike Mueller[2]

5. 20-Natalie Klemko[7]

6. 12-Shawn Swim[4]

7. 94-Jim Wehrman[5]

8. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba[7]

2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[5]

3. 70-Chris Klemko[3]

4. 01-Chris Dodd[2]

5. 22M-Mike Mueller[8]

6. 4-Jordan Paulsen[4]

7. 9-Greg Olsen[6]

8. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[12]

9. 22-Greg Alt[9]

10. 99-Bryan Roach[11]

11. 20-Natalie Klemko[15]

12. 69-TJ Smith[10]

13. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[14]

14. 38-Allen Hafford[13]

15. 94-Jim Wehrman[19]

16. 7X-Ryan Marshall[17]

17. 22S-Brian Strane[18]

18. 12-Shawn Swim[16]

19. 41-Dennis Spitz[20]

20. 39-William Huck[22]

21. 17-Darren Ihrke[21]

22. 29OG-Tom Eller[24]

23. 38M-Matt Roebuck[23]

24. 70B-Marc Paulsen

25. 12P-Johnny Parsons III[1]

26. 97-Cam Schafer[25]