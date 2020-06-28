Schuchart Crowned Jackson Nationals Champion

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 27, 2020) – Logan Schuchart embraced his family and crew with hugs and high fives along the front stretch at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday night before he turned his attention to the spectators.

Schuchart climbed onto the rear of his winged sprint car, offering a few fist pumps and a yell to celebrate his title as champion of the $30,000-to-win, 42nd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals. It was his second triumph of the weekend and fourth with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this season.

“This is the fastest we’ve ever been at Jackson,” he said. “The cool thing about this place, most race tracks when they take rubber it’s really tough to pass. This place seems to take it on the top and it works its way down. It makes you guess.”

If Schuchart had to do any guessing he selected correctly throughout the 35-lap main event that featured a whopping half-dozen official lead changes. Schuchart led the first nine laps before encountering traffic, which allowed Sheldon Haudenschild to take over the top spot on Lap 10.

Schuchart regained the lead during a restart on Lap 11 before Haudenschild returned the favor the ensuing lap. Schuchart once again pulled into first place on Lap 13 and he held onto the lead until Brad Sweet, who won an AGCO Jackson Nationals preliminary feature on Friday – along with Schuchart – claimed the top spot on Lap 29. However, Schuchart grabbed the lead for good on the next lap and he held on to score the win during one of the World of Outlaws’ crown jewel events and its highest paying purse thus far this season.

“You know Sheldon is going to pound the top down and take his shots,” Schuchart said. “I knew Brad would be coming at the end. You have to keep your composure and pick your marks. Luckily we were able to get back in front of them and set the pace.”

Sweet recorded a runner-up result, which was his fifth podium in the last six World of Outlaws races.

“I used my one shot to get by Logan and didn’t make it stick,” he said. “He did a good job. I just wasn’t able to pull it off. It’s competitive out here right now. We’ll take a second and try to get better next week.”

Daryn Pittman, who garnered a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Todd’s Beer Cave in Rock Rapids, Iowa, for winning the King of the Hill event earlier in the night, made a late-race move to secure a third-place finish.

“We went a litter harder than I think everybody else did on tires,” he said. “If you look at everybody else’s tires we were a few laps from it paying off. If we keep doing this we’ll get some wins. Starting on the pole and finishing third sucks. We’re not happy with it, but we’re going in the right direction. We’ll keep fighting and hopefully get a big one here soon.”

Haudenschild finished fourth and David Gravel rounded out the top five.

Parker Price-Miller, Haudenschild, Ian Madsen and Jacob Allen won qualifiers to kick off Saturday’s program. Hunter Schuerenberg was the C Main winner and Austin McCarl claimed the Last Chance Showdown.

In other news, Gravel and Jason Johnson Racing received a $2,500 bonus from Equality Die Cast Inc. for being voted the best appearing car and Carson Macedo was awarded a $500 bonus from Wayne and Norma Van Wyhe for earning the Hard Charger Award after he maneuvered from 18th to ninth place.

Schuchart wasn’t the only winner at the dirt oval on Saturday. Greg Olsen led the majority of the Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series to claim his first career win at the track.

“The car was pretty tight in the beginning,” he said. “We’re not real familiar with the track, our second time here. We made it work. It feels very good. We’re always looking for a win any which way.”

Allen Hafford placed second with Chris Klemko third, Cam Schafer fourth and Johnny Parsons III fifth.

Jake Kouba, who won Friday’s event, set quick time during qualifying. Jimmy Sivia, Chris Dodd and Schafer were the heat race winners.

AGCO Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Saturday June 28, 2020

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

DRYDENE Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Parker Price-Miller [1]

2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]

3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]

4. 16-Brooke Tatnell [6]

5. 17A-Austin McCarl [4]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier [5]

7. 35-Skylar Prochaska [8]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [7]

9. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [9]

10. 97-Alan Gilbertson [10]

DRYDENE Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz [4]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne [3]

4. 2-Carson Macedo [2]

5. 33M-Mason Daniel [6]

6. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [7]

7. 44S-Trey Starks [5]

8. 6-Bill Rose [8]

9. 4X-Cody Hansen [9]

10. 14K-Tori Knutson [10]

DRYDENE Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Ian Madsen [1]

2. 21-Brian Brown [2]

3. 49X-Tim Shaffer [4]

4. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [6]

5. 17B-Bill Balog [5]

6. 4-Terry McCarl [7]

7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [8]

8. O9-Matt Juhl [3]

9. O5-Colin Smith [9]

10. 6X-Frank Rodgers [10]

DRYDENE Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 1A-Jacob Allen [1]

2. 7S-Jason Sides [2]

3. 7-Justin Henderson [3]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]

5. 64-Scotty Thiel [5]

6. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [6]

7. 3-Tim Kaeding [4]

8. 33-James Broty [8]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle [9]

King of the Hill (6 Laps)

1. 83-Daryn Pittman [2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1]

3. 49-Brad Sweet [3]

4. 41-David Gravel [4]

5. 14-Parker Price-Miller [5]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [6]

7. 18-Ian Madsen [7]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen [8]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [1][-]

2. 33-James Broty [3][-]

3. 6-Bill Rose [2][]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [4][]

5. O5-Colin Smith [6][$150]

6. 4X-Cody Hansen [5][$150]

7. 97-Alan Gilbertson [8][$150]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [7][$125]

9. 14K-Tori Knutson [9][$125]

10. 6X-Frank Rodgers [10][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl [2][-]

2. 17B-Bill Balog [4][-]

3. O9-Matt Juhl [1][-]

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [7][-]

5. 33M-Mason Daniel [3][$300]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier [6][$250]

7. 44S-Trey Starks [11][$225]

8. 64-Scotty Thiel [5][$200]

9. 4-Terry McCarl [8][$200]

10. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [17][$200]

11. 14X-Jody Rosenboom [9][$200]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [14][$200]

13. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [12][$200]

14. 33-James Broty [15][$200]

15. 6-Bill Rose [16][$200]

16. 35-Skylar Prochaska [10][$200]

17. 3-Tim Kaeding [13][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2][$30,000]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [3][$8,000]

3. 83-Daryn Pittman [1][$5,000]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [6][$2,700]

5. 41-David Gravel [4][$2,500]

6. 2M-Kerry Madsen [9][$2,200]

7. 18-Ian Madsen [7][$2,000]

8. 15-Donny Schatz [10][$1,800]

9. 2-Carson Macedo [18][$1,600]

10. 83R-Lynton Jeffrey [19][$1,450]

11. 16-Brooke Tatnell [17][$1,300]

12. 9-Kasey Kahne [14][$1,200]

13. 1A-Jacob Allen [8][$1,100]

14. 11K-Kraig Kinser [13][$1,000]

15. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [24][$1,000]

16. 17B-Bill Balog [22][$1,000]

17. 7-Justin Henderson [16][$1,000]

18. 7S-Jason Sides [12][$1,000]

19. 17A-Austin McCarl [21][$1,000]

20. O9-Matt Juhl [23][$1,000]

21. 49X-Tim Shaffer [15][$1,000]

22. 21-Brian Brown [11][$1,000]

23. 2C-Wayne Johnson [20][$1,000]

24. 14-Parker Price-Miller [5][$1,000]

Lap Leaders: Logan Schuchart 1-9, 11, 13-28, 30-35 Sheldon Haudenschild 10, 12, Brad Sweet 29

KSE Hard Charger Award: 2-Carson Macedo[+9]

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 6-Jake Kouba, 16.883[5]

2. 70B-Bill Balog, 16.897[8]

3. 12P-Johnny Parsons III, 16.950[9]

4. 38-Allen Hafford, 17.001[7]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, 17.024[14]

6. 97-Cam Schafer, 17.056[1]

7. 9-Greg Olsen, 17.099[16]

8. 01-Chris Dodd, 17.148[4]

9. 20-Natalie Klemko, 17.218[6]

10. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 17.277[18]

11. 22S-Brian Strane, 17.328[13]

12. 99-Bryan Roach, 17.356[2]

13. 7X-Ryan Marshall, 17.373[10]

14. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 17.388[12]

15. 12-Shawn Swim, 17.391[21]

16. 2K-Jimmy Kouba, 17.514[25]

17. 94-Jim Wehrman, 17.522[3]

18. 22M-Mike Mueller, 17.534[17]

19. 69-TJ Smith, 17.565[20]

20. 38R-Bill Rose, 17.605[24]

21. 41-Dennis Spitz, 17.691[19]

22. 22-Greg Alt, 17.772[11]

23. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, 17.788[23]

24. 39-William Huck, 18.082[22]

25. 17-Darren Ihrke, 18.185[15]

26. 29OG-Tom Eller, 18.185[26]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[1]

2. 6-Jake Kouba[4]

3. 9-Greg Olsen[2]

4. 38-Allen Hafford[3]

5. 7X-Ryan Marshall[5]

6. 69-TJ Smith[7]

7. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[6]

8. 22-Greg Alt[8]

9. 17-Darren Ihrke[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Chris Dodd[2]

2. 4-Jordan Paulsen[5]

3. 38R-Bill Rose[7]

4. 70-Chris Klemko[3]

5. 22S-Brian Strane[1]

6. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[8]

7. 94-Jim Wehrman[6]

8. 70B-Bill Balog[4]

9. 29OG-Tom Eller[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Cam Schafer[3]

2. 12P-Johnny Parsons III[4]

3. 20-Natalie Klemko[2]

4. 22M-Mike Mueller[6]

5. 12-Shawn Swim[5]

6. 99-Bryan Roach[1]

7. 41-Dennis Spitz[7]

8. 39-William Huck[8]

AutoMeter A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 9-Greg Olsen[1]

2. 38-Allen Hafford[4]

3. 70-Chris Klemko[3]

4. 97-Cam Schafer[2]

5. 12P-Johnny Parsons III[5]

6. 6-Jake Kouba[6]

7. 01-Chris Dodd[10]

8. 38R-Bill Rose[12]

9. 20-Natalie Klemko[9]

10. 99-Bryan Roach[16]

11. 22S-Brian Strane[7]

12. 2K-Jimmy Kouba[19]

13. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[18]

14. 91-Jimmy Sivia[8]

15. 22-Greg Alt[22]

16. 69-TJ Smith[17]

17. 41-Dennis Spitz[21]

18. 7X-Ryan Marshall[14]

19. 4-Jordan Paulsen[11]

20. 39-William Huck[23]

21. 22M-Mike Mueller[13]

22. 12-Shawn Swim[15]

23. 17-Darren Ihrke[24]

24. 94-Jim Wehrman[20]

25. 70B-Bill Balog[25]

26. 29OG-Tom Eller[26]