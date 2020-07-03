Henry Slays Ohio Speedweek Opener at Attica

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ATTICA, Ohio (July 3, 2020) — Cap Henry successfully defended his home turf at Attica Raceway Park against the invaders of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 during the opening round of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires winning the 40-lap main event on Friday.

Henry had to mount a comeback after losing the lead to Buddy Kofoid midway through the feature before tracking down Kofoid in traffic during the closing stages of the race and pulled away for the victory. The win was Henry’s second career All Star Circuit of Champions victory, first Ohio Sprint Speedweek feature triumph, and fourth win of the 2020 season for the Bellevue, Ohio native.

“I was real nervous leading during that restart,” Henry said of moment right before Kofoid passed him for the lead. “I didn’t know if what I was doing beforehand was right. I knew those guys were good and (Kofoid) got by and he pulled me a little bit.”

Henry remained patient and was able to capitalize on an opening in slower traffic to retake the lead for good.

“I keep creeping in and traffic was so hard to pass, I couldn’t go anywhere to go around them. I knew I had to wait with (Kofoid) and when I got next to him, I had to go. I could not give him the opportunity to take my line away. I got really nervous those last five laps. “

Kofoid and defending All Star circuit champion Aaron Reutzel started on the front row of the main event. Kofoid led the field through the first two corners before Reutzel took the lead on the backstretch. Henry quickly moved up from fifth starting spot into third and challenged Kofoid for second, taking the spot using the low side of the track off the fourth corner.

While Kofoid was contending with Cale Thomas racing for fourth Henry closed in on Retuzel for the lead in slower traffic on lap 10. Two laps later Henry used the low side of the track in turn two to drive by Reutzel for the lead.

By lap 14 Kofoid had moved back into the picture and challenged Reutzel for the second spot. Reutzel and Kofoid swapped the position back and forth while closing on Henry for the lead. By lap 18 Henry took advantage of Kofoid and Reutzel racing for second and briefly pulled away. Kofoid took the second spot for good on lap 18. Shortly after Thomas dropped Reutzel down to the fourth spot.

On lap 21 Duane Zablocki got sideways in front of Kofoid and contacted Thomas bringing out the caution flag. Thomas remained under power and held onto the third spot.

After the restart Kofoid was able to drive through the middle of turns one and two and take the lead from Henry. Refusing to back down, Henry hung to Kofoid’s back bumper. After briefly pulling away Kofoid entered slower traffic and Henry was able to retake the lead diving under Kofoid coming off turn four.

Kofoid was able to keep pace with Henry for a few laps, but over the final five circuits Henry pulled away for the victory over Kofoid. Reutzel was able to reclaim the final podium spot with Thomas and Cale Conley rounding out the top five.

For Henry the victory continues the success he has found with Lane Racing since they got together several years ago.

“Brett and Patty (Lane) gave me a great opportunity and we continue to make the most of it,” said Henry. “This is incredible. I’ve come so close to winning so many of the Speedweek races here. To finally knock one off, this is way cool.”

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

July 3, 2020

Lincoln Electric Qualifying

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.696[9]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.860[22]

3. 11-Zeb Wise, 12.894[5]

4. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.987[2]

5. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.043[4]

6. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.104[1]

7. 70-Sye Lynch, 13.113[3]

8. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.135[7]

9. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.168[20]

10. 17-Josh Baughman, 13.192[37]

11. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.224[18]

12. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.235[13]

13. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.263[16]

14. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.266[14]

15. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.271[21]

16. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.280[11]

17. 23-Cole Macedo, 13.280[12]

18. 14-Chris Andrews, 13.343[19]

19. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 13.351[6]

20. 27Z-Zane Devault, 13.365[8]

21. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.401[26]

22. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.559[25]

23. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.565[32]

24. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.631[28]

25. 21-Brinton Marvel, 13.718[27]

26. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.739[30]

27. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.840[45]

28. 97-Max Stambaugh, 13.887[23]

29. 16-DJ Foos, 13.937[38]

30. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.938[31]

31. 77I-John Ivy, 13.954[24]

32. 4-Cap Henry, 13.954[41]

33. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 14.281[33]

34. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.302[34]

35. 5-Byron Reed, 14.330[36]

36. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 14.335[17]

37. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 14.364[35]

38. 9W-Lance Webb, 14.394[10]

39. 83M-Broc Martin, 14.460[39]

40. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.505[43]

41. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.531[44]

42. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 14.640[40]

43. 15-Mitch Harble, 14.656[42]

44. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.071[29]

45. 7-Dylan Kingan, 15.288[46]

46. 5J-Jake Hesson, 15.718[15]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13-Paul McMahan[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

3. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

4. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

6. 15K-Chad Kemenah[7]

7. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[8]

8. 70-Sye Lynch[6]

9. 9W-Lance Webb[10]

10. DNS: 27Z-Zane Devault

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 91-Cale Thomas[4]

2. 3C-Cale Conley[2]

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

4. 8M-TJ Michael[1]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

6. 14-Chris Andrews[7]

7. 23-Cole Macedo[5]

8. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]

9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[8]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

3. 28-Tim Shaffer[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

7. 77I-John Ivy[9]

8. 21-Brinton Marvel[7]

9. 97-Max Stambaugh[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

3. 17-Josh Baughman[4]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 9J-Dean Jacobs[5]

6. 5-Byron Reed[7]

7. 19R-Jordan Ryan[8]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

9. 4S-Tyler Street[6]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 83M-Broc Martin[1]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

5. 16-DJ Foos[3]

6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[7]

7. 15-Mitch Harble[8]

8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[6]

9. 7-Dylan Kingan[9]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1]

2. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3]

3. 4-Cap Henry[5]

4. 17-Josh Baughman[6]

5. 3C-Cale Conley[4]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

2. 13-Paul McMahan[1]

3. 91-Cale Thomas[6]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21-Brinton Marvel[1]

2. 5J-Jake Hesson[4]

3. 2L-Landon Lalonde[7]

4. 21N-Frankie Nervo[2]

5. 97-Max Stambaugh[5]

6. 9W-Lance Webb[8]

7. 7-Dylan Kingan[9]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[3]

9. DNS: 27Z-Zane Devault

10. DNS: 4S-Tyler Street

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[5]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

4. 9J-Dean Jacobs[6]

5. 70-Sye Lynch[2]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

7. 5-Byron Reed[10]

8. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[13]

9. 14-Chris Andrews[8]

10. 23-Cole Macedo[12]

11. 19R-Jordan Ryan[15]

12. 5T-Travis Philo[9]

13. 15-Mitch Harble[16]

14. 21-Brinton Marvel

15. 5J-Jake Hesson

16. 77I-John Ivy[14]

17. 15K-Chad Kemenah[7]

18. 41-Thomas Schinderle[11]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[5]

2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

4. 91-Cale Thomas[6]

5. 3C-Cale Conley[9]

6. 13-Paul McMahan[4]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[23]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12]

9. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3]

10. 81-Lee Jacobs[13]

11. 09-Craig Mintz[11]

12. 11-Zeb Wise[8]

13. 16-DJ Foos[21]

14. 17-Josh Baughman[7]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[10]

16. 9J-Dean Jacobs[24]

17. 8M-TJ Michael[17]

18. 26-Cory Eliason[19]

19. 68G-Tyler Gunn[16]

20. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[18]

21. 28-Tim Shaffer[15]

22. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[20]

23. 1-Nate Dussel[22]

24. 83M-Broc Martin[14]