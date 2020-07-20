Balog Completes Weekend Sweep, winning Wilmot IRA Main

(Wilmot, Wis., Sunday, July 19, 2020)–Sweeps were the order of the night closing out Wilmot Raceway’s doubleheader weekend on Sunday, July 19.

Hartland’s Bill Balog held off a late restart charge from second place Hunter Schuerenberg of Sikeston, MO to win the Bumper to Bumper Interstates Racing Association (IRA) feature. Balog captured an IRA win Saturday, July 18 at Plymouth Dirt Track. On June 13, the previous IRA appearance at Wilmot, Balog scored the victory as well. Joey Moughan of Springfield, IL, the 2019 Wilmot regular season winged sprint car champion, finished third.

Davey Ray of Indianapolis, IN followed his win the previous night by becoming the first multiple Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint winner of the season at Wilmot. Derek Crane of Waukegan, IL was second. Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski was third.

Devon Dixon of Afton followed up his Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car win the night before scoring his second Wilmot feature win in as many starts this season. Scott Quarnstrom of Lake Villa, IL was second. Salem’s Ryan Johnson third.

Wilmot Raceway returns to action on the 1/3-mile clay oval Saturday, July 25 with the Wingless Sprints, motorcycle engine powered winged IRA Lightning Sprints, Modifieds and Street Stocks in action. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $15.00 for ages 12 and over; $5.00 ages 7-11; with ages 6 and under admitted free. For the latest updates phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090; check the track website wilmotraceway.com or the official track Facebook page.

Powered by MyRacePass7/19/2020 10:20PM CSTMedia Results for 7/19/2020 at Wilmot Raceway

– Wilmot, WI410 Sprints – Winged 25 Entries

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:27:48.745 | Bumper To Bumper1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 3. 73AF-Joey Moughan[2]; 4. 79-Blake Nimee[13]; 5. 73-JakeBlackhurst[9]; 6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]; 7. 4K-Kris Spitz[12]; 8. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]; 9. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]; 10. 14R-Sean Rayhall[10]; 11. 19-Todd Daun[14]; 12. 20R-Rob Pribnow[22]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[8]; 14. 29-Hunter Custer[25]; 15.77-Wayne Modjeski[21]; 16. 0-John Fahl[23]; 17. 55-Austin Deblauw[19]; 18. 43-Jereme Schroeder[18]; 19. 12D-MikeDecker[24]; 20. 68-Dave Uttech[7]; 21. 70-Chris Klemko[20]; 22. 21H-Tim Haddy[17]; 23. 14-Jack Routson[15]; 24. 4B-ScottBiertzer[11]; 25. 23-Russel Borland[16]

Dash 1 4 Laps | 00:03:10.0681. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]; 3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]; 4. 68-Dave Uttech[2]; 5. 73-Jake Blackhurst[4]Dash 2 4 Laps | 00:02:36.2591. 73AF-Joey Moughan[1]; 2. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley[4]; 5. 14R-SeanRayhall[5]

Heat 1 10 Laps | 00:08:08.007 | Weld Wheels / Behling Racing1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]; 2. 4B-Scott Biertzer[1]; 3. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]; 4. 68-Dave Uttech[3]; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4]; 6. 21H-TimHaddy[7]; 7. 55-Austin Deblauw[6]; 8. 12D-Mike Decker[9]; 9. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

Heat 2 10 Laps | 00:08:59.051 | R&H Enterprises / All Star Performance1. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 2. 73-Jake Blackhurst[2]; 3. 79-Blake Nimee[6]; 4. 19-Todd Daun[5]; 5. 12-CorbinGurley[3]; 6. 43-Jereme Schroeder[7]; 7. 70-Chris Klemko[8]; 8. 20R-Rob Pribnow[1]

Heat 3 10 Laps | 00:06:37.867 | Hepfner Racing Products1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 3. 73AF-Joey Moughan[3]; 4. 14-Jack Routson[7]; 5. 23-RusselBorland[5]; 6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[2]; 7. 77-Wayne Modjeski[8]; 8. 0-John Fahl[6]

Qualifying 1 | 00:18:10.490 | Osborn and Son Trucking1. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.869[3]; 2. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.883[5]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.891[9]; 4. 68-DaveUttech, 00:13.985[13]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley, 00:14.058[2]; 6. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 00:14.089[4]; 7. 2W-Scott Neitzel,00:14.215[12]; 8. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 00:14.435[17]; 9. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 00:14.518[25]; 10. 4B-Scott Biertzer,00:14.521[10]; 11. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 00:14.556[6]; 12. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:14.566[24]; 13. 4K-Kris Spitz,00:14.576[21]; 14. 19-Todd Daun, 00:14.581[7]; 15. 23-Russel Borland, 00:14.676[23]; 16. 55-Austin Deblauw,00:14.754[1]; 17. 79-Blake Nimee, 00:14.899[20]; 18. 0-John Fahl, 00:14.975[16]; 19. 21H-Tim Haddy, 00:15.042[18]; 20.43-Jereme Schroeder, 00:15.055[19]; 21. 14-Jack Routson, 00:15.136[22]; 22. 29-Hunter Custer, 00:15.212[15]; 23. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:15.237[8]; 24. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 00:15.354[14]; 25. 12D-Mike Decker, 00:15.604[11]

Hot Laps 1 | 00:04:14.6741. 79-Blake Nimee[20]; 2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[25]; 3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[24]; 4. 43-Jereme Schroeder[19]; 5. 23-RusselBorland[23]; 6. 73-Jake Blackhurst[17]; 7. 73AF-Joey Moughan[4]; 8. 55H-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 9. 14-Jack Routson[22];10. 2W-Scott Neitzel[12]; 11. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]; 12. 20R-Rob Pribnow[6]; 13. 17B-Bill Balog[9]; 14. 77-WayneModjeski[14]; 15. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 16. 4K-Kris Spitz[21]; 17. 4B-Scott Biertzer[10]; 18. 19-Todd Daun[7]; 19. 70-ChrisKlemko[8]; 20. 21H-Tim Haddy[18]; 21. 68-Dave Uttech[13]; 22. 29-Hunter Custer[15]; 23. 0-John Fahl[16]; 24. 55-AustinDeblauw[1]; 25. 12D-Mike Decker[11]

Powered by MyRacePass7/19/2020 10:20PM CSTMedia Results for 7/19/2020 at Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WINon Wing Crate Sprints 28 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:21:09.011 | AutoMeter1. 14AJ-Davey Ray[7]; 2. 19K-Derek Crane[4]; 3. 21-Ryan Zielski[9]; 4. 40-Tim Cox[10]; 5. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[3]; 6. 7X-RyanMarshall[2]; 7. 70-Chris Klemko[14]; 8. 50-Rusty Egan[5]; 9. 91-Jimmy Sivia[8]; 10. 4-Jordan Paulsen[15]; 11. 6B-VinceBartolotta[1]; 12. 54-Scott Grissom[12]; 13. 1HD-Zach Hansen[22]; 14. 41-Dennis Spitz[17]; 15. 51-Charles Spoonmore[13];16. 99-Tommy Colburn[23]; 17. 20-Natalie Klemko[18]; 18. 12-Shawn Swim[6]; 19. 1N8-Nathan Crane[19]; 20. 38-AllenHafford[11]; 21. 39-William Huck[24]; 22. 22S-Brian Strane[21]; 23. 29OG-Tom Eller[20]; 24. 22-Greg Alt[16]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:07:30.4121. 1N8-Nathan Crane[4]; 2. 29OG-Tom Eller[5]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane[1]; 4. 1HD-Zach Hansen[10]; 5. 99-Tommy Colburn[3];6. 39-William Huck[7]; 7. 66-Kevin Frederiksen[8]; 8. 64-Daniel Walldan[6]; 9. 13-Dave Wallace[9]; 10. 29-RandyStanford[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:10:58.0001. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[4]; 2. 14AJ-Davey Ray[2]; 3. 40-Tim Cox[1]; 4. 19K-Derek Crane[3]; 5. 70-Chris Klemko[5]; 6. 22-GregAlt[6]; 7. 1N8-Nathan Crane[8]; 8. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 9. 13-Dave Wallace[10]; 10. 1HD-Zach Hansen[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:42.0001. 7X-Ryan Marshall[4]; 2. 21-Ryan Zielski[1]; 3. 54-Scott Grissom[6]; 4. 12-Shawn Swim[2]; 5. 4-Jordan Paulsen[5]; 6. 41-Dennis Spitz[7]; 7. 22S-Brian Strane[3]; 8. 64-Daniel Walldan[9]; 9. 39-William Huck[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:38.0001. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[4]; 2. 38-Allen Hafford[3]; 3. 50-Rusty Egan[2]; 4. 51-Charles Spoonmore[5]; 5. 91-Jimmy Sivia[1]; 6.20-Natalie Klemko[9]; 7. 99-Tommy Colburn[7]; 8. 29-Randy Stanford[6]; 9. 66-Kevin Frederiksen[8]

Qualifying 1 | 00:12:19.0001. 40-Tim Cox, 00:15.493[13]; 2. 21-Ryan Zielski, 00:15.772[16]; 3. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 00:15.786[17]; 4. 14AJ-Davey Ray,00:15.918[12]; 5. 12-Shawn Swim, 00:15.978[6]; 6. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:16.033[19]; 7. 19K-Derek Crane, 00:16.040[21]; 8.22S-Brian Strane, 00:16.108[23]; 9. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:16.112[25]; 10. 4TJ-Brian Kristan, 00:16.198[2]; 11. 7X-RyanMarshall, 00:16.275[24]; 12. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, 00:16.298[3]; 13. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:16.320[5]; 14. 4-Jordan Paulsen,00:16.376[4]; 15. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 00:16.377[10]; 16. 22-Greg Alt, 00:16.403[22]; 17. 54-Scott Grissom,00:16.436[18]; 18. 29-Randy Stanford, 00:16.442[8]; 19. 29OG-Tom Eller, 00:16.481[7]; 20. 99-Tommy Colburn,00:16.534[1]; 21. 41-Dennis Spitz, 00:16.534[27]; 22. 1N8-Nathan Crane, 00:16.763[15]; 23. 39-William Huck,00:16.910[14]; 24. 66-Kevin Frederiksen, 00:17.002[9]; 25. 1HD-Zach Hansen, 00:17.046[26]; 26. 64-Daniel Walldan,00:17.447[11]; 27. 20-Natalie Klemko, 00:18.658[20]; 28. 13-Dave Wallace,