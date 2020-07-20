INDIANA SPRINT WEEK COMPETITOR ENTRY OPENS WEDNESDAY AT 8PM ET

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 20, 2020)………Competitor entry for all seven events throughout 2020 NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week will open Wednesday night, July 22, at 8pm ET exclusively on www.usactickets.com.

The field will be limited to 48 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at each event during ISW, July 24 through August 1. Walk-up entries will not be permitted. All entries must be made prior to the event, which will remain open until all 48 slots are filled. Please note that the purchase of an entry fee does not include a pit pass for admittance into the pit area.

Spectator tickets for the 33rd annual edition of ISW are also on sale at www.usactickets.com. ISW tickets will be sold exclusively online and there will be a limited availability based on COVID-19 criteria that is in place at each venue on the schedule for all ISW event throughout the Hoosier state. There is no guarantee of on-site ticket sales at any of the tracks if pre-determined attendance limits are met beforehand.

All online ticket purchasers will be allowed an early 3pm (local time) entry into the grandstand at each of the venues.

If you have any questions regarding entry to each ISW event, please email Kirk Spridgeon at kirk@usacnation.com.

The 2020 ISW schedule includes seven distinct tracks with a rich history and unique characteristics each their own, ranging from quarter-miles to three-eighths to half-miles, with degrees of banking both flat and high throughout the mini-series, offering a unique challenge to both driver and machine throughout a rigorous week of racing.

For the eighth time overall, and first time since 2016, Gas City I-69 Speedway will host the ISW opener on Friday, July 24. The quarter mile has previously hosted the ISW opener in 2002 and each year between 2011-16. From there, the series travels due west the following day, Saturday, July 25, to the quarter-mile Kokomo Speedway, whose ISW origins date to the inaugural year of 1988. The first weekend concludes Sunday, July 26. in the southeastern part of the state at the high-banked, 3/8-mile of Lawrenceburg Speedway.

After a two-day hiatus, the series returns for a final four-day stretch beginning at the famed half-mile Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, July 29. Then, it’s off to the world’s fastest 5/16-mile, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Thursday, July 30. Working southbound and down, the quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway hosts ISW for the 33rd consecutive year on Friday, July 31 and concludes with the ISW finale Saturday, August 1 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, the first time ISW will have reached into the month of August since 1993.

Indiana Sprint Week debuted in 1988, but first became USAC-sanctioned in 1996. Since then, the event has grown from a single weekend to seven races over a week-and-a-half span and has become one of the marquee events, and most sought after tickets, on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car schedule that draws massive crowds and welcomes travelers from around the world, both driver and fan alike.

The USAC National Sprint Car division’s winningest driver, Dave Darland, owns the most Indiana Sprint Week victories with 20. Levi Jones and Kevin Thomas have the most ISW titles with four. Newly crowned 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion C.J. Leary captured the most recent Indiana Sprint Week title this past summer.

All seven ISW races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.

2020 NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Fri., July 24: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Sat., July 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Sun., July 26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Wed., July 29: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

Thu., July 30: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., July 31: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

Sat., August 1: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana