Photo Gallery: 2020 Ironman 55 Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Shane Stewart (#71) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Jim Denhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Shane Stewart (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#71) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S), Cale Thomas (#70), and Carson Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cale Thomas (#70) and Daryn PIttman (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Jason Sides (#7S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brian Bell (#23B) and Carson Macedo (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Jim Denhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Jason Sides (#7S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Cason Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paker Price-Miller (#96) Daryn Pittman (#83). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) and Shane Stewart (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson after winning the 2020 Ironman 55. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle and Owen Larson celebrate following the Ironman 55. (Jim Denhamer photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul McMahan (#13) and Sammy Swindell (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin Ingle goes for a tumble Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joe B Miller (#51), Kyle Larson (#57) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#2) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Shane Stewart (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson with his crew following their Ironman 55 victory. (Jim Denhamer photo) Parker Price-Miller (#96) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sammy Swindell (#39) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and POWRi Friday at Pevely Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Saturday at Pevely Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Lawrenceburg Speedway Abreu Wins the 2018 Gold Cup Race of Champions Schatz Wins at Grays Habor Raceway Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Ironman 55Photo GalleryWorld of Outlaws