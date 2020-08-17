Kyle Larson Dirt Late Model Appearance Seems Inevitable

(August 17, 2020) — The rumors of Kyle Larson making a Dirt Late Model start have picked up momentum over the past several weeks. Those rumors turned into speculation of when Larson will make his first start after images of testing one of Kevin Rumley’s cars appeared online Monday along with t-shirt artwork.

Kyle Larson testing a Late Model tonight pic.twitter.com/VdmXwaiPuw — Live Dirt Updates (@LiveDirtUpdates) August 18, 2020

The news ratcheted up when the shirt artwork for Larson’s late model was revealed by Nick Stephens from Nemesis Design Studio.

Heheh…been driving @drewbeg233 nuts with the Larson "secret project" shirt the past few weeks. Guess the Money is out of the bag now. Keep an eye on @RandR95's site for the whole design (and to order if it doesn't sell out immediately). pic.twitter.com/eQlAExqEcY — Nemesis | Nick Stephens (@Nem3sisDesign) August 18, 2020

No official news has been released about when Larson will make his first Dirt Late Model appearance.