Pittman Scores Emotional Victory with the World of Outlaws at Lawton Speedway

LAWTON, OK (September 18, 2020) — Daryn Pittman’s roller coaster 2020 season hit another high point on Saturday winning the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series first appearance at Lawton Speedway in over 35 years. The win was Pittman’s second of the 2020 calendar year with the World of Outlaws tour.

For Pittman, originally from Owasso, Oklahoma, the win came on the heels of announcing he would not return to the Outlaw tour full time in 2020 and that this weekend would be his last driving for Roth Motorsports. The win also took place at the same track where Pittman picked up his first career sprint car victory early in his career.

“To win here with as many friends and family that have supported me for 25 years, some longer than that, means more than anything,” said Pittman in victory lane. “We’re glad we won but as bad as our season has been, I still show up at every race still expecting to win and knowing we can contend. It has been a struggle and a grind. I feel like I show up with the same effort and attitude every race and the same effort and we just hit it tonight.”

Pittman started on the front row and took the lead at the start of the 35-lap feature. Pittman was in control of the race until the laps started to wind down. Pittman’s former teammate at Kasey Kahne Racing, Brad Sweet, started to pressure Pittman for the lead over the final laps. Pittman was up for the challenge holding on for the win over Sweet and David Gravel. Sheldon Haudenschild overcame a stop in the work area to change a tire while running in the top five early in the feature to finish fourth while Logan Schuchart rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Lawton Speedway

Lawton, Oklahoma

Friday September 18, 2020

Qualifying

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.49

2. 14-Parker Price-Miller, 12.536

3. 83-Daryn Pittman, 12.57

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.582

5. 41-David Gravel, 12.618

6. 11X-John Carney, 12.745

7. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.76

8. 7S-Jason Sides, 12.77

9. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.781

10. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.786

11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.859

12. 2-Carson Macedo, 12.882

13. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.91

14. 33M-Mason Daniel, 12.937

15. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 12.977

16. 9S-Kyle Clark, 13.033

17. 1X-Jake Bubak, 13.055

18. 6-Bill Rose, 13.371

19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 13.566

20. 1J-Danny Jennings, 13.572

21. 72-Chris Tarrant, 13.92

22. 17G-Channin Tankersley, NT

DRYDENE Heat #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [1]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [4]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen [3]

5. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]

6. 9S-Kyle Clark [6]

7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter [7]

8. 17G-Channin Tankersley [8]

DRYDENE Heat #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-David Gravel [2]

2. 14-Parker Price-Miller [1]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]

4. 7S-Jason Sides [3]

5. 33M-Mason Daniel [5]

6. 1X-Jake Bubak [6]

7. 1J-Danny Jennings [7]

DRYDENE Heat #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Daryn Pittman [1]

2. 2-Carson Macedo [4]

3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]

4. 11X-John Carney [2]

5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [5]

6. 6-Bill Rose [6]

7. 72-Chris Tarrant [7]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps)

1. 83-Daryn Pittman [2]

2. 14-Parker Price-Miller [1]

3. 41-David Gravel [4]

4. 2-Carson Macedo [3]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [6]

6. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 83-Daryn Pittman [1][$10,000]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [6][$5,500]

3. 41-David Gravel [3][$3,200]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [5][$2,800]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart [8][$2,500]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [7][$2,300]

7. 2-Carson Macedo [4][$2,200]

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser [9][$2,100]

9. 14-Parker Price-Miller [2][$2,050]

10. 11X-John Carney [12][$2,000]

11. 33M-Mason Daniel [14][$1,500]

12. 1A-Jacob Allen [10][$1,200]

13. 7S-Jason Sides [11][$1,100]

14. 2C-Wayne Johnson [13][$1,050]

15. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [15][$1,000]

16. 6-Bill Rose [18][$900]

17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter [19][$800]

18. 9S-Kyle Clark [16][$800]

19. 72-Chris Tarrant [21][$800]

20. 1J-Danny Jennings [20][$800]

21. 1X-Jake Bubak [17][$800]

22. 17G-Channin Tankersley [22][$800]

Lap Leaders: Daryn Pittman 1-35

KSE Hard Charger Award: 49-Brad Sweet[+4]