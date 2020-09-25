Westfall Wins at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MI (September 25, 2020) — Matt Westfall won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Westfall was able to take advantage of a mistake by Luke Hall to take the lead late in the main event. Hall held on for second with Tyler Gunn, Issac Chapple, and Dallas Hewitt rounding out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Friday September 25, 2020
Feature:
1. 33M-Matt Westfall
2. 9N-Luke Hall
3. 68G-Tyler Gunn
4. 52-Issac Chapple
5. 18H-Dallas Hewitt
6. 0-Steve Irwin
7. 86-Keith Sheffer
8. 49-Brian Ruhlman
9. 85-Dustin Daggett
10. 26W-Cody White
11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
12. 53-Steve Little
13. 34-Parker Fredrickson
14. 25-Max Frank
15. 2-Mike Galajda
16. 10-Cody Howard
17. 24L-Lee Underwood
18. 31L-Buddy Lowther
19. 52-Joel Hummel
20. 10S-Jay Steinebach