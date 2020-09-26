Horstman Wins GLSS Feature at I-96 Speedway

Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Saturday September 26, 2020
Feature:
1. 17-Jared Horstman
2. 10S-Jay Steinebach
3. 7C-Phil Gressman
4. 19-Jett Mann
5. 49T-Gregg Dalman
6. 7B-Trevor Berry
7. 46-Ryan Coniam
8. 16W-Chase Ridenour
9. 88N-Frank Neill
10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
11. 86-Keith Sheffer
12. 87-Logan Easterday
13. 8-Justin Ward
14. 2S-Doug Stepke
15. 24-Kobe Allison
16. 54-Joe Hummel
17. 91L-Alexis Adgate
18. 611-Kevin VanHouten
19. 85-Dustin Daggett
20. 71H-Ryan Ruhl