2021 Silly Season Starts at a Frantic Pace on Monday

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(October 12, 2020) — Silly Season in the sprint car world was launched at full speed on Monday with multiple changes with drivers and teams along with the first draft of Knoxville Raceway’s 2021 schedule.

The day started with a pair of announcements related to this weekend. Due to Dave Gravel’s NASCAR Truck Series commitments this weekend Shane Stewart will drive for Jason Johnson Racing during the World of Outlaws events Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas and Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri for the Jason Johnson Classic on Saturday.

In addition to his NASCAR Truck Series commitments Gravel will make his first start with the USAC Silver Crown Championship during the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday driving the Swanson Encore Team #21 car.

Joining Gravel on Sunday is racing superstar Kyle Larson making his second start of the USAC Silver Crown Championship season driving for Sean Michael Motorsports. Larson and Michael teamed up to win the Hoosier 100 at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds on August 23rd.

Later in the day the winged sprint car ride changes started being announced with Zeb Wise letting the world know that he would no longer drive for Sam McGhee Motorsports. Shortly after Wise posted his news Sam McGhee Motorsports announced that Ian Madsen would fill the driver’s seat for the team for the remainder of the 2020 World of Outlaws season.

The news continued to flow when driver Paul McMahan and car owner Tom Buch announced they were parting ways after three seasons. McMahan indicated he is looking for a car to drive for the 2021 campaign.

To finish off the evening (so far) Indy Race Parts announced that Parker Price-Miller will drive a car out of their shop for the remainder of the 2020 season. Price-Miller has driven most of the season teamed up with Jason Johnson Racing’s crew chief Phillip Dietz in a new sprint car effort for 2020. Indy Race Parts indicated that Price-Miller will be in one of their cars starting this weekend. Price-Miller will be on his own this weekend with the Indy Race Parts team before being joined by Stewart next week at Kokomo Speedway’s World of Outlaws Event.

Through all the driver changes Knoxville Raceway announced the first draft of their 2021 schedule. Knoxville’s campaign next season is highlighted by the World of Outlaws on June 11-12, the Corn Belt Nationals for non-wing sprint cars on July 9-10, All Star Circuit of Champions on July 31, 360 Knoxville Nationals on August 5-7, Capitani Classic on August 8, and the Knoxville Nationals on August 11-14. The 2021 schedule is slated to open with a pre-race party and practice April 16th with the first race of the season taking place on April 17th.