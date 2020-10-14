By Tony Veneziano

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — October 13, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolls into Lakeside Speedway in Kansas, City, Kan., for the 11th straight year on Friday, October 16. With just five feature events remaining in 2020, the event at Lakeside Speedway will play a key role in the championship battle. Brad Sweet, the reigning series title winner, currently leads Logan Schuchart by 32 points, with 10-time series champion Donny Schatz in third, 68 markers back. In the battle for the owner’s title, Sweet’s Kasey Kahne Racing team leads Jason Johnson Racing by 12 points. As a very competitive 2020 season draws closer to its completion, here are a few other numbers to ponder leading into the World of Outlaws visit to Lakeside Speedway.

By the Numbers: World of Outlaws at Lakeside Speedway

0.4- Miles around Lakeside Speedway

2- Tracks in the state of Kansas that the World of Outlaws race at this season

3- Drivers currently competing full-time with the World of Outlaws who have won at the track

7- Top-five finishes for Daryn Pittman at Lakeside Speedway to lead all active, full-time Outlaws drivers

11- Drivers who have won with the series at Lakeside

12- Drivers who have won a World of Outlaws race thus far in 2020

13- Starts for Donny Schatz at Lakeside Speedway to lead all active, full-time Outlaws drivers

13.304- Track record, established by Paul McMahan in 2014

14- Drivers competing full-time with the World of Outlaws in 2020

30- Laps scheduled for the main event on Friday, October 16

33- Top-five finishes for Brad Sweet this season to lead the series

42- Top-10 finishes for both Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart to lead the Outlaws this season

49- Feature events completed by the World of Outlaws this season through October 10

214- Laps led in feature events this season by Sheldon Haudenschild to lead all full-time Outlaws drivers

299- World of Outlaws A-Feature wins that Donny Schatz currently has, as he looks to become just the third driver in series history to cross the 300-win plateau

1013- Miles from Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania, where the World of Outlaws race on October 9-10 to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas

1955- Year that racing first began at the original Lakeside Speedway

1980- Year the World of Outlaws first raced at Lakeside Speedway

1989- Year that Lakeside Speedway moved to its current location

10,000- Dollars the winner will receive on Friday, October 16

Tickets for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, October 16 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day. Also in action will be Mod Lites.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC