Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Bakersfield Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Top Stories, World of Outlaws Dominic Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (21X) and Donny Schatz (15) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (41S) and Brent Marks (19) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Kaeding (7S) and Joey Saldana (26) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19) and Giovanni Scelzi (57) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Hirst (83JR) and Shane Golobic (22) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (87) and Willie Croft (29) (Serena Dalhamer photo) DJ Netto (88N) and Dane Lorenc (00) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rico Abreu (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chris Ennis (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Kaeding (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason (Serena Dalhamer photo) No related stories.