Photo Gallery: MOWA at Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Speedway, Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Photo Gallery Scotty Thiel racing with Tony Stewart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brinton Marvel racing with Jeremy Standridge. (Mark Funderburk photo) Eric Perrott racing with Aaron Andruske Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Blackhurs, Aaron Andruskevitch, and Paul Nienhiser dice for position at Jacksonville Spedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Moughan racing with Jeremy Standridge. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Moughan racing with Scotty Theil at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jordan Goldesberry racing with Ryan Bunton. (Mark Funderburk photo) Scotty Thiel in victory lane following his MOWA Sprint Car victory on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Scotty Thiel in victory lane following his MOWA Sprint Car victory on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Scotty Thiel in victory lane following his MOWA Sprint Car victory on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Scotty Thiel racing with Tony Stewart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart racing with Jeremy Standridge. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart racing with Joey Moughan. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart racing with Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo)