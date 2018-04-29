Willie Croft Uses Final Lap Pass to Win SCCT Feature at Petaluma

Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday April 28, 2018
Feature:
1. 29 Willie Croft
2. 42x Tim Kaeding
3. 22 Shane Golobic
4. 83 Kyle Hirst
5. 3c Tanner Thorson
6. 83t Tanner Carrick
7. 5c Colby Copeland
8. 31c Justyn Cox
9. x1 Andy Forsberg
10. 7c Tony Gualda
11. 56 Justin Sanders
12. 5v Chase Johnson
13. 5h Michael Kofoid
14. 33 Lucas Ashe
15. 25b Jake Haulot
16. 7n Zack Lynskey
17. 21 Michael Ing
18. 75 Sean Becker
19. 01 Jodie Robinson
20. p37 Matt Peterson
21. 6 Bradley Terrell
22. 57 Dustin Golobic
23. 101 Klint Simpson
24. 5 Kalib Henry