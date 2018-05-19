Wayne County Speedway Rained Out

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (May 19, 2018) — The wet spring weather continues to plague race dates all around the country and that includes Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway as the track received light rain showers overnight and with the forecast and radar showing storms for Saturday afternoon and into the evening, promoters Jason and Kristin Flory called off the races for Saturday that was to feature the Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS) plus the Kar Connection Super Late Models, the CorBon Super Stocks and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks. The rained out features from May 12 for the Super Stocks and Mini Stocks will now be made up on Saturday, June 2nd.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will return to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ for the second time this season on Saturday, May 26 for a $5,000 to win event. Tim Shaffer posted his first ASCoC at WCS back on April 21st while Spencer Bayston set a new track record of 13.808 seconds around the 3/8 mile oval. Thirty six different drivers have scored wins in 62 All Star races over the years at Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway.

The CorBon Super Stocks and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks will continue their points battle as the Kar Connection Super Late Models will have the night off.

For the latest information about the track, fans can text wcsfan to 51660 and get updated immediately on the tracks status for the races or like us on facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway