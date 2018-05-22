Jackson Motorplex Shifting RaceSaver Sprint Cars to Support Class Throughout the Jackson Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 22, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex officials have decided to replace NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids throughout the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The RaceSaver sprint cars will compete all three days of the marquee event, which will be held June 7-9. All three nights will be separate shows with no track points being awarded. Only the finale on June 9 will have IMCA state and national points.

Teams must pre-enter by June 1 in order to compete during the two preliminary nights on June 7-8. If there are more than 30 entries the field will be split into two groups with one running on Thursday and the other on Friday. Everyone will run on Saturday regardless.

The pre-entry form can be found at http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/rules/ .

Teams may mail a pre-entry form to Jackson Motorplex, P.O. Box 143, Jackson, Minn., 56143 or email it to DJohnson@JacksonMotorplex.com .

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is this Friday when the track hosts Round 1 of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports featuring Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars as well as Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.