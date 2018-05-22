Midwest Power Series Returns to Jackson Motorplex Friday

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 21, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex is ready for Round 2 after the recently reconfigured 4/10-mile track had a successful season opener last weekend.

The oval will host the opening event for the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports featuring Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc this Friday.

The 360 sprint cars main event will pay $2,500 to win and $400 to start. It will mark the first of a dozen 360 winged sprint car shows at Jackson Motorplex this season.

Brady Forbrook enters this weekend as the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids points leader after winning the season opener last Friday. Brandon Halverson claimed the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc season opener and he ranks second to Alex Schriever in the championship standings.

Fans have an opportunity to enjoy something other than racing this Friday. C&B Operations, LLC will give away a John Deere bike to three lucky children and the track is hosting a vendor night for Jackson businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. behind the grandstand. It’s an opportunity to learn more about some great Jackson area businesses like Last Touch Painting, Henning Rental, Round Lake Winery & Exit Realty to name a few.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 62-years-old and older and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults.