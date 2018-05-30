Fairbury World of Outlaws Event Rained Out _Top Stories, World of Outlaws Tonight’s World of Outlaws race scheduled for Fairbury Speedway has been rained out and will be made up next Tuesday. Related Stories: World of Outlaws Rained Out at Riverside Speedway Consistent Rain Cancels Saturday Night of Morgan Cup at Williams Grove World Of Outlaws Rained Out at Salina Rain Forces Cancellation of World of Outlaws Sprint Car Event at I-55 Raceway Fairbury rainout American Legion SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws rain out