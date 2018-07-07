Steve Irwin Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, In. (July 6, 2018) — Steve Irwin won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Adam Byrkett, Kayeleb Bolton, Travis Hery, and Brayden Willmington rounded out the top five. Landon Simon won the midget feature.
© TJSlideways.com