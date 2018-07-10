Canadian Sprint Car Nationals Camping On Sale

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 10, 2018) – Tickets and camping for the 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 14-15, 2018 are now on sale. For the 2018 edition of Canada’s biggest Sprint Car race, camping will be divided into two lots, the Red and Blue lots. The Blue Lot is near the four-way stop at the northeast corner of the property, past turns one and two. The Red Lot is in the field off of turns three and four.

All campsites are $50 for the weekend and are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Sites will sell quickly and speedway officials recommend fans reserve their spots as quickly as possible. All sites are dry and do not have water or electrical hook ups.

Campsites will be open for move-in on Wednesday, September 12, one night prior to Thursday’s test and tune. Fans can book their sites online at www.ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com or by calling (519) 717-0023.

The $10,000-to-win Canadian Sprint Car Nationals attract the top 360 Sprint Car drivers from across the Northeast and all of the United States to Ohsweken’s 3/8-mile oval each September. Fans experienced first hand drivers from across the continent battling it out at least year’s edition of the event with California’s Carson Macedo scoring the victory is Saturday’s 35-lap main event.

The on-track action for the 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals begins with Test and Tune night on Thursday, September 13. The excitement continues on Friday, September 14 with the Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals, featuring Twin 15-lap Features and the final points nights for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. The event wraps up on Saturday, September 15 with the $10,000-to-win 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, also featuring the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars.

For the full schedule of events at the 14th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, including gate times, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com/schedule.