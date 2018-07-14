Midwest Midget Championship Night One Rained Out

FAIRBURY, Ne. (July 13, 2018) — Continuous rains that began to fall just before hot laps put an end to night one of the Inaugural Riverside Chevrolet “Midwest Midget Championship” presented by Westin Meats & Schmidt’s Sanitation at Jefferson County Speedway.

Racing will continue Saturday, July 14 at Jefferson County Speedway with the USAC P1 Insurance National Midgets. The standard format will be utilized for the event, concluding with a 40-lap feature event.

Those in attendance at the track Friday night can retain their pit armbands or grandstand tickets for admission Saturday night, July 14.

Pits open at 2pm. Grandstands open at 5pm. Drivers meeting at 5:30pm. Cars on track at 6pm.

Full coverage of Saturday’s race will be streamed live on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. Live audio is available for free on the USAC App