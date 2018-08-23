USAC VS. VRA “BATTLE AT THE BEACH #3” AT VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 22, 2018… With two point races left on the schedule, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, August 25th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “Automotive Racing Products (ARP) Battle at the Beach Race #3” is the third of five appearances at Ventura and the final tune-up for November’s “Turkey Night Grand Prix.” Co-sanctioned with the VRA 360 Sprint Cars, the action packed card will also showcase VRA Senior Sprint Cars, Dwarf Cars, IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, and the NMRA TQ Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held ten West Coast 360 Sprint Car races. Eight different drivers have claimed victory, led by defending champion Jake Swanson and Ryan Bernal with two main event wins. Swanson set a new 1-lap track record of 12.007 on June 30th and point leader Austin Liggett won the 30-lap feature. Bernal topped the July 14th main event and a complete series win list at Ventura is at the end of this release.

Heading to the thirteenth point race, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) is within reach of his first series championship with a 93-point advantage and sits third in ARP points. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett charged from seventeenth to score fifth at Santa Maria on August 11th. To date, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 82 feature laps led. Austin has seven career triumphs and will be looking to add another $1,500 Ventura win to his resume.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) ranks second in the USAC West Coast and eighth in the ARP point standings. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino ran third in Santa Maria’s “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” At press time, the young driver has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, six heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the season. With four career wins, Tristan will have his sights on gaining valuable points with another victory this Saturday night.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship and third in ARP points. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons scored sixteenth at Santa Maria after mechanical issues forced an early exit. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, three heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 27 feature laps led in the campaign. Ryan will be looking to claim the second win of his career at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) is tied for fourth in championship point chase and sits tenth in ARP points. Racing Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Maxim, McQueen placed sixth in Santa Maria’s “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” At press time, the 2011 USAC Western States Midget Champion has ten top-10 finishes and four laps led on the year. This Saturday night, Shannon will have her sights on her first sprint car win at Ventura Raceway.

After scoring eighth at Santa Maria, Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) has moved into a tie for fourth in the point standings and eleventh in the ARP chase. Driving the family owned #88K Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw has two Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Awards and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. The versatile driver will be looking to breakthrough at Ventura and claim his first series triumph.

Currently eighth in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, CA), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA), Brent Owens (Covina, CA), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Steve Hix, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Bernal, Ryan Stolz, Brandon Wiley, Troy Rutherford, Kyle Edwards, Hobie Conway, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, and more.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, CA) leads the VRA Sprint Car point standings. “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Rick Hendrix, Charlie Butcher, Jake Swanson, Ryan Timmons, Joey Bishop, Austin Liggett, Brandon Wiley, and “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. round out the top-10 in points.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

