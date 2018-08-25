KOKOMO SMACKDOWN FINALE POSTPONED TO SEPT. 9TH

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana………Following heavy rains all throughout the day, Saturday’s #SmackdownVII finale at Kokomo Speedway has been postponed to Sunday, September 9.

With continuous participation throughout the morning and early afternoon, it became quickly apparent this weekend would not be an option for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars to race with standing water and heavy, overcast skies looming over the track.

Previously purchased spectator and pit armbands must be held onto for the makeup date. General admission tickets are $35. Kids 10 & under tickets are free with paid adult (general admission only). Pit passes for all ages are $45. Additionally, a program for the BOSS Sprint Series will be held in addition to USAC’s “Smackdown” program.

The race will be streamed live on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ and available on-demand a day later on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/. You can listen live on the USAC app.

