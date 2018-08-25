Photo Gallery: 2018 #GYATK Night at Kokomo Speedway Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Chris Windom (#5) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom, and Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chet Williams (#38) and Chad Boespflug (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Stevie Sussex (#17GP) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Three wide racing at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Scotty Weir (#22S) and Clinton Boyles (#57). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#99) and Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69) and Jarett Andretti (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#30) and Robert Ballou (#81). (Jim Denhamer photo) Stevie Sussex (#17GP) and Logan Seavey (5B). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom with his race team in victory lane following their victory on Wednesday at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Kokomo Smackdown Live on SpeedShiftTV Darland Back on Top at Bloomington Rain Claims Saturday Portion of the Kokomo Grand Prix Photo Gallery: 2018 Kokomo Grand Prix Friday Program Courtney and Windom Victorious During Opening Night of the Kokomo Grand Prix Kokomo SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship