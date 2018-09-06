Tim Kaeding Wins Civil War Portion of the Gold Cup

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (September 5, 2018) — Tim Kaeding led all 30-laps to win the Civil War main event during the first night of the 65th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway. The last time Kaeding had been to victory lane at Chico was August 18, 2012. With the win, Kaeding now has 57 career triumphs at Silver Dollar Speedway. Kaeding lit up the track in turn four with post-race victory donuts and was very emotional in victory lane. “It feels good to get back to victory lane here at Chico,” said Kaeding. Kaeding celebrated the win with son Tannyn and girlfriend Sharee along with Joshua Bates and the entire No. 42x R and B Company team.

Forty-six Civil War Sprint Cars entered night one of the 65th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway. Twenty C&H Veteran Ent. presented by Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sprint cars joined them for a big night of racing.

Twenty-two cars lined up for the 30-lap feature event. Kaeding jumped out to the lead. It was a spot he would never give up. Tanner Thorson shadowed Kaeding the entire event. Mason Moore grabbed the third spot. While the top three never changed, plenty of action was taking place in fourth on back. Sean Becker used the middle of the track to his liking and passed numerous cars. At one point he raced in fourth. Justin Sanders and Andy Forsberg both were top five cars all night also. Four cars wreck in turn two on lap 14. Those involved included Cody Hodgson, Chase Majdic, Michael Ing and Nathan Rolfe.

As the race continued tire management would be critical because the track began to take rubber. The drivers did their best to search for the best line but also not abuse their tires. It was impressive to watch Kaeding and Thorson race so close and hard lap after lap. Kaeding had to be technical and hit his marks. One slip up by Kaeding and Thorson would be there to capitalize. Dustin Freitas spun on lap 27 to bring out the final caution. The final three laps played out like the previous 27. Kaeding held enough of an advantage to beat Thorson to the finish line. Moore held on for third. Sanders finished fourth and Forsberg was fifth. Sean Becker drifted a bit back to sixth. Chase Johnson ran seventh. Bud Kaeding was the hard charger of the night and finished eighth.

Kalib Henry led all six laps to win the Civil War dash. Tim Kaeding was second. This finish put both these drivers on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.

The 12-lap B main event was won by Geoff Ensign. Colby Copeland shadowed Ensign the entire time but was never able to get around him. Cody Hodgson grabbed the third spot. Chase Majdic made a rare start and finished fourth. Jace Vander Weerd finished fifth. The sixth and final transfer was Dustin Freitas. Props to Freitas for coming out the C main and working his way into a transfer to the feature event.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg picked up his 50th career fast time award at Silver Dollar Speedway. His fast lap was timed at 12.073.

The four, ten-lap heat race winners were Mason Moore, Tim Kaeding, Chase Johnson and Tanner Thorson.

The 25-lap C&H Veteran Ent. presented by Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sprint cars main event was the best race of the night. While the first lap of the main event was a barn burner, it was the last lap that the fans will remember for a long time. There was action all over the speedway during the entirety of the race. Geoff Ensign led the first lap. The race continued to be great as Shawn Jones used the high scary side to take the lead away from Ensign on lap two. Terry Schank Jr. and Jake Morgan were battling for the third spot. Lap three saw Troy DeGaton spin to a stop in turn three. On the restart, Jones drifted off the edge in turn three and lost the lead. Ninth place starting Nick Larson took the lead on lap five. Ensign tracked down Larson on the high side and took the lead back on lap seven. Morgan was all over Larson for second on lap eight. Before the next lap was completed, Scott Chapela and Kaimi Costa made contact that resulted in Chapela flipping in turn three.

The lap seven restart had Ensign, Morgan and Terry Schank Jr. as the top three. Larson headed to the work area under the red flag and had to restart at the rear. The field stayed the same until lap nine when Kelly Hicks stopped in turn four. Morgan slid Ensign for the lead on lap ten. Lap 12 Ensign drifted over the small cushion in turn three and lost more spots. Jones passed Schank Jr. on lap 14 for second. Heart break city on lap 18 as Morgan came to a stop in the middle of the back stretch and gave up the lead to Jones.

Seven laps remained to determine the winner. Casey McClain started tenth but was now in the third spot for the restart. Jones led Schank Jr. to the green. McClain passed Schank Jr. for second on lap 21. Tony Richards moved into the third spot on lap 22. The final lap was epic. McClain passes Jones coming to the white flag. Jones passes McClain out of turn two and tries to squeeze his car to the bottom in turn three. However, McClain never lifts, and keeps his car to the inside of Jones. They race side by side through turn three and four. Coming out of turn four they bang wheels, neither driver giving an inch. McClain was able to keep his car straight and accelerate towards the finish line and win the race. The crowd was appreciative of both drivers’ efforts. Ensign snuck ahead of Jones and finished second.

Fast Time tonight was Jesse Love. He receives the Quick Time Mortgage $100 bonus. Heat one winner Geoff Ensign picks up the King Racing Products $100 gift certificate. Cody Spencer won heat two and picked up the SpeedMart $100 certificate. The heat three Benic Enterprises $100 gift certificate went to winner Tony Richards. Ensign won the six-lap dash presented by Santamauro Racing Products.

Gold Cup Race of Champions

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, CA

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Civil War Series

Qualifying:

1. X1 – Andy Forsberg, 12.073

2. 42X – Tim Kaeding, 12.096

3. 4SA – Justin Sanders, 12.118

4. 18 – Kalib Henry, 12.186

5. 88N – Sean Becker, 12.304

6. 6W – Billy Wallace, 12.405

7. 63 – Geoff Ensign, 12.408

8. 28 – Nathan Rolfe, 12.461

9. 47 – Mason Moore, 12.492

10. 91C – Shawn Conde, 12.497

11. 21X – Cole Macedo, 12.504

12. 3C – Tanner Thorson, 12.539

13. 55 – Cody Hodgson, 12.606

14. 2X – Chase Majdic, 12.639

15. 5V – Chase Johnson, 12.702

16. 21 – Michael Ing, 12.704

17. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 12.715

18. 5H – D.J. Freitas, 12.720

19. 27 – Colby Copeland, 12.726

20. 97 – Shane Hopkins, 13.016

21. 4X – Burt Foland Jr., 13.039

22. 88 – Koen Shaw, 13.056

23. 71JR – Kevin Lovell, 13.150

24. 9L – Cody Lamar, 13.203

25. 33 – Lucas Ashe, 13.267

26. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd, 13.278

27. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto, 13.313

28. 9X – Peter Paulson, 13.424

29. 3D – Carl Droivold, 13.437

30. 12J – John Clark, 13.536

31. 4 – Cody Smith, 13.538

32. 15S – Ryan Souza, 13.586

33. 93 – Stephen Ingraham, 13.594

34. 49 – Mike Monahan, 13.596

35. 1B – Chelsea Blevins, 13.623

36. 7B – Brent Bjork, 13.647

37. 9 – Dustin Freitas, 13.727

38. 71L – Korey Lovell, 13.809

39. 2K – Kyle Offill, 13.897

40. 13 – Rowdy McClenon, 14.178

41. 64 – Mallorie McGahan, 14.571

42. 35 – Bryan Grier, 14.702

43. 7 – Scott Bogucki, 15.252

Heat Race #1

1. 47 – Mason Moore

2. 88N – Sean Becker

3. 0 – Bud Kaeding

4. X1 – Andy Forsberg

5. 55 – Cody Hodgson

6. 93 – Stephen Ingraham

7. 4X – Burt Foland Jr.

8. 33 – Lucas Ashe

9. 3D – Carl Droivold

10. 9 – Dustin Freitas

11. 64 – Mallorie McGahan

Heat Race #2

1. 42X – Tim Kaeding

2. 6W – Billy Wallace

3. 5H – D.J. Freitas

4. 91C – Shawn Conde

5. 88 – Koen Shaw

6. 12J – John Clark

7. 71L – Korey Lovell

8. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd

9. 35 – Bryan Grier

10. 49 – Mike Monahan

11. 2X – Chase Majdic

Heat Race #3

1. 5V – Chase Johnson

2. 21X – Cole Macedo

3. 4SA – Justin Sanders

4. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto

5. 63 – Geoff Ensign

6. 27 – Colby Copeland

7. 4 – Cody Smith

8. 7 – Scott Bogucki

9. 2K – Kyle Offill

10. 1B – Chelsea Blevins

11. 71JR – Kevin Lovell

Heat Race #4

1. 3C – Tanner Thorson

2. 21 – Michael Ing

3. 18 – Kalib Henry

4. 28 – Nathan Rolfe

5. 9L – Cody Lamar

6. 97 – Shane Hopkins

7. 7B – Brent Bjork

8. 15S – Ryan Souza

9. 13 – Rowdy McClenon

10. 9X – Peter Paulson

Dash:

1. 18 – Kalib Henry

2. 42X – Tim Kaeding

3. 47 – Mason Moore

4. 3C – Tanner Thorson

5. 4SA – Justin Sanders

6. X1 – Andy Forsberg

7. 88N – Sean Becker

8. 5V – Chase Johnson

C-Main:

1. 9 – Dustin Freitas

2. 71L – Korey Lovell

3. 2K – Kyle Offill

4. 7 – Scott Bogucki

5. 13 – Rowdy McClenon

6. 1B – Chelsea Blevins

7. 7B – Brent Bjork

8. 93 – Stephen Ingraham

9. 49 – Mike Monahan

10. 35 – Bryan Grier

11. 64 – Mallorie McGahan

B-Main:

1. 63 – Geoff Ensign

2. 27 – Colby Copeland

3. 55 – Cody Hodgson

4. 2X – Chase Majdic

5. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd

6. 9 – Dustin Freitas

7. 3D – Carl Droivold

8. 33 – Lucas Ashe

9. 12J – John Clark

10. 88 – Koen Shaw

11. 9L – Cody Lamar

12. 4 – Cody Smith

13. 97 – Shane Hopkins

14. 15S – Ryan Souza

15. 71L – Korey Lovell

16. 4X – Burt Foland Jr.

17. 9X – Peter Paulson

18. 71JR – Kevin Lovell

A-Main:

1. 42X – Tim Kaeding

2. 3C – Tanner Thorson

3. 47 – Mason Moore

4. 4SA – Justin Sanders

5. X1 – Andy Forsberg

6. 88N – Sean Becker

7. 5V – Chase Johnson

8. 0 – Bud Kaeding

9. 63 – Geoff Ensign

10. 91C – Shawn Conde

11. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto

12. 5H – D.J. Freitas

13. 21X – Cole Macedo

14. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd

15. 27 – Colby Copeland

16. 55 – Cody Hodgson

17. 6W – Billy Wallace

18. 28 – Nathan Rolfe

19. 18 – Kalib Henry

20. 2X – Chase Majdic

21. 9 – Dustin Freitas

22. 21 – Michael Ing

Hunt Wingless Tour

Qualifying:

1. 38 – Jesse Love, 15.217

2. 24 – Shawn Jones, 15.295

3. 45 – Jake Morgan, 15.482

4. 98 – Geoff Ensign, 15.495

5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr., 15.557

6. 4X – Tony Richards, 15.607

7. 39 – Troy DeGaton, 15.721

8. 7EJ – Cody Spencer, 15.763

9. 24N – Nick Larson, 15.775

10. 38X – Casey McClain, 15.824

11. 5B – Angelique Bell, 16.036

12. 35 – Bryan Grier, 16.121

13. 47 – Kaimi Costa, 16.157

14. 5F – Justin Funkhouser, 16.263

15. 77S – Ryon Siverling, 16.612

16. 92Z – Scott Chapeta, 16.681

17. 28 – Marcus Smith, 16.817

18. 51 – Brian Sperry, 17.119

19. 21 – Kelly Hicks, 17.215

20. 85 – A.J. Alderman, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 98 – Geoff Ensign

2. 38X – Casey McClain

3. 39 – Troy DeGaton

4. 38 – Jesse Love

5. 47 – Kaimi Costa

6. 85 – A.J. Alderman

Heat Race #2:

1. 7EJ – Cody Spencer

2. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.

3. 5B – Angelique Bell

4. 24 – Shawn Jones

5. 5F – Justin Funkhouser

6. 21 – Kelly Hicks

7. 28 – Marcus Smith

Heat Race #3:

1. 4X – Tony Richards

2. 45 – Jake Morgan

3. 77S – Ryon Siverling

4. 35 – Bryan Grier

5. 51 – Brian Sperry

6. 24N – Nick Larson

Dash:

1. 98 – Geoff Ensign

2. 24 – Shawn Jones

3. 45 – Jake Morgan

4. 4X – Tony Richards

5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.

6. 38 – Jesse Love

7. 39 – Troy DeGaton

8. 7EJ – Cody Spencer

Feature:

1. 38X – Casey McClain

2. 98 – Geoff Ensign

3. 24 – Shawn Jones

4. 4X – Tony Richards

5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.

6. 7EJ – Cody Spencer

7. 24N – Nick Larson

8. 5B – Angelique Bell

9. 39 – Troy DeGaton

10. 38 – Jesse Love

11. 51 – Brian Sperry

12. 85 – A.J. Alderman

13. 77S – Ryon Siverling

14. 5F – Justin Funkhouser

15. 35 – Bryan Grier

16. 21 – Kelly Hicks

17. 45 – Jake Morgan

18. 47 – Kaimi Costa

19. 92Z – Scott Chapeta