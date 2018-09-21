Cottle Wins Silver Crown Pole Position at Eldora

From Richie Murray

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 21, 2018) — Shane Cottle scored the pole for Saturday’s “4-Crown Nationals” presented by NKT.TV USAC Silver Crown Champ Car race at Eldora Speedway.

In Friday’s qualifying session, the Kansas, Illinois native recorded a lap of 16.764, topping the 22-car field to start from the first position in the 50-lapper, which concludes the night of action that also offers up complete programs for the USAC P1 Insurance National Midget, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Cottle will be joined on the front row by Jerry Coons, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz. Coons’ Nolen Racing teammate Chris Windom, whose won the two most recent events on the Silver Crown calendar, will line up third alongside Brady Bacon. Series champ Kody Swanson and defending race winner Tyler Courtney occupy row three, with newcomer Jason McDougal and C.J. Leary taking row four with Matt Goodnight and Kevin Thomas, Jr. rounding out the top-ten qualifiers in row five.

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN “4-CROWN” WINNERS: 1981: Steve Kinser, 1982: Ron Shuman, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1985: Larry Rice, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Larry Rice, 1988: Jack Hewitt, 1989: Jack Hewitt, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Jack Hewitt, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Ron Shuman, 1994: Jack Hewitt, 1995: Jack Hewitt, 1996: Jack Hewitt, 1997: Kevin Huntley, 1998: Jack Hewitt, 1999: Jimmy Sills, 2000: J.J. Yeley, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Brian Tyler, 2004: Dave Darland, 2005: Dave Darland, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Dave Darland, 2009: Dave Darland, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Jerry Coons Jr., 2015: Christopher Bell, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Tyler Courtney

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-583, 2-Justin Grant-507, 3-Chris Windom-503, 4-David Byrne-439, 5-Jerry Coons, Jr.-378, 6-Bobby Santos-329, 7-Kyle Robbins-326, 8-Travis Welpott-319, 9-Matt Goodnight-309, 10-Austin Nemire-286.

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 22, 2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 37th “4-Crown Nationals” presented by NKT.TV

QUALIFYING:

1. Shane Cottle, 81, Williams-16.764

2. Jerry Coons Jr., 20, Nolen-16.888

3. Chris Windom, 17, Nolen-16.935

4. Brady Bacon, 6, Klatt-16.993

5. Kody Swanson, 63, DePalma-16.993

6. Tyler Courtney, 97, Lein-16.998

7. Jason McDougal, 9, Dyson-17.002

8. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-17.011

9. Matt Goodnight, 39, 17.118

10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. 56, Foxco-17.146

11. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-17.179

12. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-

13. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-17.306

14. Aaron Pierce, 26, Pierce-17.333

15. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-17.543

16. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott/Gorman-17.554

17. Mike Haggenbottom, 124, Haggenbottom-17.714

18. Jacob Wilson, 07, WBR-17.765

19. Aaron Schuck, 53, Five-Three-18.034 (Car will be raced by Steve Buckwalter on Saturday)

20. Chris Fetter, 89, Fetter-18.513

21. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-19.076

22. Bill Rose, 66, Rose-NT