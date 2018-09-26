POWRi October 5-6 Races Shifted to Jacksonville and Kokomo

From Brian Walker

INDIANAPOLIS (Septmeber 26, 2018) — Following the cancellation of Sprint Mania by Fairbury American Legion Speedway due to forecasted rain, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League was committed to finding new venues for scheduled races on October 5 and 6. New host tracks have been found for both races, and the 2018 season – along with the Bell Racing USA Triple Crown Challenge – will continue. The Friday, October 5, show will now take place at Jacksonville Speedway and will be the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League season finale. The Saturday, October 6, show will now be run at Kokomo Speedway and will be the WAR Wildcard championship decider and the conclusion of the $20,000 Bell Racing USA Triple Crown Challenge.

Kenny Dobson and his crew at Jacksonville Speedway quickly stepped up to serve as the venue for Friday night’s race. The event will also feature MOWA Sprint Cars and serve as the season finale for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League. The WAR Sprints last competed at the Jacksonville quarter-mile in June, when Joe B. Miller topped a 26-car field.

The Saturday, October 6, WAR Wildcard League race now shifts to Kokomo Speedway to run alongside the previously-scheduled season-finale for the All-Star Circuit of Champions and a non-wing sprint car support class organized by Bernie Stuebgen of Indy Race Parts. That race will now be sanctioned by the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints and will be the deciding race in the season-long championship.

Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins will race for his shot at earning a $20,000 payday at Kokomo Speedway during Saturday night’s finale to the Bell Racing USA Triple Crown Challenge. If Cummins can park the Eberhardt/Zirzow Racing No. 3C in victory lane, he’ll be taking a five-figure check to the bank.

“I really want to thank Kenny Dobson from Jacksonville and Bernie Stuebgen, Scott Ronk and the O’Connor family at Kokomo Speedway for stepping up to take on our season finale shows plus giving Kyle Cummins the chance he has earned to race for the $20,000 Bell Triple Crown bonus,” said League Director Casey Shuman, “We are dedicated to putting the racer first, and luckily all of the partners involved with this shift feel the same.”

Any driver in the top-ten in WAR Sprints points standings will receive $100 tow money, plus event payout, if they make the trip to Indiana for Saturday’s WAR Wildcard race at Kokomo.

Two championships are on the line heading into this weekend’s doubleheader. Friday night at Jacksonville decides the WAR Sprints title, where Riley Kreisel leads by 137 points over Quinton Benson, Ty Hulsey, Chris Parkinson and Craig Carroll. Landon Simon leads WAR Wildcard standings by 70 points over Korey Weyant, Mitch Wissmiller, Slater Helt and Katlynn Leer heading into the deciding race at Kokomo on that Saturday night.

Remain updated with the latest news by following along with @WARSprints on social media or checking up at www.POWRi.com.