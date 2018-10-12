World of Outlaws Return to Jacksonville Canceled

By Anthony Corini

JACKSONVILLE, IL – October 12, 2018 – After consistent precipitation throughout the early morning and afternoon, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Jacksonville Speedway have made the decision to cancel tonight’s event at the Illinois facility.

The event will not be made up in 2018, but the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has every intention of returning to Jacksonville Speedway in 2019 with details to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Advanced ticket holders with questions should be directed to Jacksonville Speedway early next week. Stay tuned to Jacksonville Speedway social media accounts and website for all information.

The Outlaws return to action tomorrow evening in Indiana at the Terre Haute Action Track. Prior to the race, the top five in Series points will appear at the Terre Haute Sears store from 12pm-1pm for an autograph signing ope