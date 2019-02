CROMWELL, N.Z. (February 2, 2019) — Buddy Kofoid continued his tear through New Zealand captured the country’s Sprintcar Title on Saturday at Central Motor Speedway. After leading the first night of points during preliminary action Kofoid dominated the main event in route to the title over Michael Pickens and and Jamie Larsen. The victory was Kofoid’s sixth feature win of the 2019 season.