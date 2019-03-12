California drivers eager to race at Silver Dollar Speedway, Stockton Dirt Track

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, N.C. – California natives conquered the World of Outlaws NOS® Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ tour through the Golden State last year and are hoping to repeat that success going into this weekend’s races at Silver Dollar Speedway and the Stockton Dirt Track.

Grass Valley, Calif. native Brad Sweet and St. Helena, Calif. native Rico Abreu found victory at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., while Visala, Calif. native Cory Eliason claimed his first Series win at the Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., last year.

For Sweet, it was his first win at the quarter-mile Chico track, but no matter if the win was in Chico or Stockton, he said it is always satisfying to win in front of family and friends.

“The biggest thing for me is I grew up here (in California) racing, so they’re home tracks,” Sweet said. “There’s always something about where you learned and where you grew up racing that is special. You know, I hadn’t had a lot of luck at Chico in the last few years, but last year I was able to get a win there, so I feel a little bit more confident going back there and excited.”

Sweet started off Series’ month-long swing through California strong with a top-five finish at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif, leaving him third in the Series’ points standing – 42 points behind leader Daryn Pittman.

Abreu hasn’t been as fortunate, unable to qualify for the Feature in Tulare. But like Sweet, he said he is looking forward to going back to Silver Dollar Speedway – a track he has won at twice now with the World of Outlaws. He also has one Series win at the 3/8-mile Stockton Dirt Track.

He cites the Chico and Stockton tracks as two of his most successful tracks, having grown up racing at them.

“I’ve ran probably the majority of my California races at those two tracks,” Abreu said. “I’ve just made sure my cars are close every time we get there and where it puts the ball in my court where I can maneuver my car around. I like going to those tracks.”

Eliason has had a solid start to the season, claiming three top-10s and two KSE Hard Charger awards in the first five races of the season, placing him fifth in points. He is coming off a seventh-place finish at Thunderbowl Raceway and hitting his stride just in time for his favorite part of the year.

“The whole California swing is (a confidence booster), just because that’s where I grew up racing,” Eliason said. “I think we finished inside the top-five every time we were in California last year, in the March and the September swings. There’s a lot of confidence just being able to roll out here and know, even if it’s not perfect, we can still make something of it just because of knowing the race tracks and being from around here.”

Having raced, and won, at the tracks before, Eliason said that knowledge not only helps him, but his crew. He can confidently relay to his team what he needs in his car, making their job easier.

“Every race is hard with these (World of Outlaws) guys, but it should at least level the playing field back to normal with them, instead of going somewhere where we haven’t been and they dominate instead of us,” Eliason said.

Sweet said, for some drivers the California swing is hard traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast and missing their families. For the California drivers, they have the advantage of staying home with their family about every night throughout the swing.

“There’s just something to be said about that,” Sweet said. “I, obviously, love the beginning of the year West Coast swing.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, March 15, at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. and Saturday March 16, at the Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif.

For Silver Dollar Speedway, gates are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. with Time Trials at 6 p.m. and Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.

Stockton Dirt Track is on a Flex Schedule approach. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with Time Trials at 5 p.m. and Racing at 6 p.m. If the temperature rises, gates will still open at 3 p.m., but Time Trials will shift to 6 p.m. and Racing will start at 7 p.m.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile oval. The track record is 10.918 sec. by Daryn Pittman on March 22, 2013.

Online – SilverDollarSpeedway.com

Phone – 916-969-7484

Tickets at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or 844-DIRT-TIX.

Stockton Dirt Track is a semi-banked 3/8-mile oval. The track record is 12.566 by Donny Schatz on March 21, 2015.

Online – Stockton99.com

Phone – 209-466-9999

Tickets at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or 844-DIRT-TIX.

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

3/8-mile and 1/4-mile winners

This will be the first World of Outlaws Features this year on tracks that size.

SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Brad Sweet on Sept. 7, Rico Abreu on Sept. 8

2017 – Kyle Hirst on Sept. 8, Shane Stewart on Sept.9

2016 – Donny Schatz on April 2, Shane Stewart on Sept. 9, Rico Abreu on Sept. 10

2015 – Donny Schatz on March 28, Shane Stewart on Sept. 11, Donny Schatz on Sept. 12

2014 – Carson Macedo on Sept. 5, Jonathan Allard on Sept. 6

2013 – Paul McMahan on March 23, Joey Saldana on Sept. 6, Jason Meyers on Sept. 7

2012 – Donny Schatz on March 23, Donny Schatz on Sept. 6, Sean Becker on Sept. 7, Kyle Larson on Sept. 8

2011 – Craig Dollansky on March 12, Paul McMahan on Sept. 9, Kyle Larson on Sept. 10

2010 – Jason Meyers on Sept. 11

2009 – Joey Saldana on March 13, Jason Meyers on March 14, Joey Saldana on Sept. 12

2008 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 6

2007 – Joey Saldana on Sept. 8

2006 – Daryn Pittman on Sept. 9

2005 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 10

2004 – Donny Schatz on Sept. 11

2003 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 6

2002 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 7

2001 – Mark Kinser on Sept. 8

2000 – Danny Lasoski on Sept. 16

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 18

1998 – Jac Haudenschild on Sept. 19

1997 – Dave Blaney on Sept. 20

1996 – Jeff Swindell on Sept. 21

1995 – Andy Hillenburg on Sept. 16

1994 – Andy Hillenburg on Sept. 17

1993 – Stevie Smith on Sept. 18

1992 – Steve Kinser on March 13, Steve Kinser on Sept. 19

1991 – Brent Kaeding on March 16, Joe Gaerte on Sept. 14

1990 – Bobby Davis, Jr., on March 11, Steve Kinser on Sept. 15

1989 – Jac Haudenschild on March 11, Darrell Hanestad on Sept. 20

1988 – Jimmy Sills on March 5, Steve Kinser on Sept. 17

1987 – Jac Haudenschild on March 7, Steve Kinser on Sept. 19

1986 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 21

1985 – Danny Smith on Sept. 21

1984 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 22

1983 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 24

STOCKTON DIRT TRACK PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – Cory Eliason on March 17

2017 – Brad Sweet on March 25

2016 – Donny Schatz on March 18, Donny Schatz on March 19

2015 – Donny Schatz on March 21, Rico Abreu on March 22

2014 – Kerry Madsen on March 22

2013 – Kyle Larson on March 22

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – Woosprint.com

Twitter – Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOSprint – @woosprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Dirtvision.com – Get your Fast Pass to watch all races LIVE for only $39/month

Twitter – Twitter.com/DIRTVision – @DIRTVision

Facebook – Facebook.com/WatchDIRTVision

DRIVER INFO

Follow World of Outlaws full-time drivers on Twitter:

Brad Sweet – @BradSweet49

Brent Marks – @bmracing19

Carson Macedo – @carson_macedo

Daryn Pittman – @darynpittman

Donny Schatz – @donnyschatz

Ian Madsen – @IanMadsen

Jacob Allen – @JacobAllen1A

Jason Sides – SidesMotorsports.com (not on Twitter)

Kraig Kinser – @KraigKinser11k

Logan Schuchart – @Lschuchart1s

Shane Stewart – @shanestewart_5

Sheldon Haudenschild – @Haudenschild_17

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. on Friday March 22, and then to the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif. on Saturday March 23.

2019 STATS

There have been four World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (4 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

2 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (13 different winners)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 3

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 3

2 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

3 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (5 different drivers)

1 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (5 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Cale Conley, Vienna, W. Va. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (8 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

2 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

3 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 2

4 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (4 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Cory Eliason, Santa Cruz, Calif. – 2

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Chad Kemenah, Alveda, Ohio – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (6 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 36

2 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 35

3 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 30

4 – Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 25

5 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 15

6 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 14

POLE POSITIONS (4 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Poles

1 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

2 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

FASTEST IN PRACTICE (4 different drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of times fastest

1 – Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 2

2 – Brian Brown, Higginsville, Mo. – 1

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

2019 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, Fla. / Daryn Pittman (2)

3. Sunday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park/ Baberville, Fla. / Rainout-Canceled

4. Friday, Feb. 22 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

5. Saturday, Feb. 23 / LoneStar Speedway / Kilgore, Texas / Rainout-Canceled

6. Wednesday, Feb. 27 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Tim Shaffer (1)

7. Thursday, Feb. 28 / The Dirt Track at Las Vegas / Las Vegas, Nev. / Donny Schatz (1)

8. Friday, March 8 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Rainout-Canceled

9. Saturday, March 9 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, Calif. / Ian Madsen (1)