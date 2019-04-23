STARTING TIMES ANNOUNCED FOR ELDORA SEASON OPENER

ROSSBURG, Ohio (April 22, 2019) – Encouraged by a favorable spring forecast, Eldora Speedway officials have announced the 66th Season Opener scheduled for Saturday night will use a traditional showtime of 7:30 p.m.

A four-class bash, highlighted by a $5,000-to-win feature for the Sunoco American Late Model Series plus the winged sprint cars of the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, DIRTcar Modifieds and Eldora Stock cars will kick off the 2019 season. The pit area will open to competitors at 3 p.m. and the grandstands will open at 4 p.m. The cars will hit the high-banked half-mile clay oval for hot laps and qualifying at 6 p.m. The first race will go green at 7:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $19 and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free to all general admission areas. Eldora continues to provide free parking for its patrons immediately adjacent to the grandstand.

Family-friendly pricing at the concessions is a staple of the 66-year old venue. Coca-Cola products in 12 oz. cans are still just $1 and the Eldora’s ‘World Famous Pizza Burgers’ and chicken wings will be hot and ready.

A full-service bar is located under the historic covered grandstand and ice-cold beer is still just $2 per 12 oz. can.

Reserved seats, campsites and advance tickets for all 2019 events are available now at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by phone at (937) 338-3815.

About Eldora Speedway:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004. Eldora celebrates its 66th consecutive season of racing in 2019 featuring the biggest events in short-track racing, including: the 25th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream Weekend on June 6th-7th-8th; the 36th Kings Royal Weekend on July 18th-19th-20th; the only NASCAR National Series event on dirt – the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby on Thursday, August 1st; the 49th Annual World 100 Weekend on September 5th-6th-7th; and the historic 4-Crown Nationals on September 27th and 28th. The complete schedule for Eldora’s 2019 calendar, including ticket and campsite information, is available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com. Fans can get behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway has been viewed over 5-million times.