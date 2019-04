ATTICA, Ohio (April 26, 2019) — The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 event scheduled for Friday at Attica Raceway Park was cancelled due to inclement weather. The All Stars return to action Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway while Attica’s next scheduled event is next Friday featuring the Attica Fremont Challenge Series 410 Sprint Cars and 305 sprints.