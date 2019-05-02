Speed Shift TV Airing Two Marquee Races at Silver Dollar Speedway This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (May 1, 2019) – The Bill Brownell Memorial and Dave Bradway Jr. Classic will both be broadcast via live Pay-Per-View video for the first time ever this weekend.

Speed Shift TV will air lap-by-lap coverage of both events at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., with Mills Video Productions in charge of producing each night.

The Bill Brownell Memorial is this Friday and features 410ci winged sprint cars, hobby stocks and IMCA sport mods. The Dave Bradway Jr. Classic is a King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series event showcasing 410 winged sprint cars along with crate sprints on Saturday.

The Pay-Per View price is only $25 per night or $44 for a two-day pass.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with racing to follow each night.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

