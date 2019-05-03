Ground Control Lawn and Snow as a Major Sponsor for the Lucas Oil ESS

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – As we still await to kick off the 2019, 36th Anniversary Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) tour we like to welcome Ground Control Lawn and Snow from Central Square, NY. Ground Control adds their name to an already long list of dedicated sponsors that help in making ESS the highest paying 360 organization this side of the Mississippi.

Ground Control will add two nightly cash bonuses which will go to the 11th place finisher in each A-Main and also the last car on the lead lap. Back for 2019 will be video recaps of every full point show and that will also be brought to you by Ground Control.

From lawn mowing to snow blowing, Ground Control has you covered all year long. Our mission is to provide you with the best service possible. Treating your lawn or driveway as if it was our own. Learn why Ground Control Lawn & Snow is the most trusted name in Syracuse.

For more information you can log onto https://groundcontrolls.com/ or please call 315-266-8008 or 708-5524.

The first two events on the Lucas Oil trail have fallen victim to Mother Nature but the stars and cars of ESS will be ready on May 17 and 18 with a pair of $2,000 to win events. Outlaw Speedway will kick off the weekend on Friday night followed by a return trip to the Thunder Mountain Speedway for the first time in many years.

Steve Poirier is coming in as defending champion and looking to make a bit of history in hopes of taking his ninth ESS Championship. If successful he will pull one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Woodring. Drivers such as Jason Barney, Matt Tanner, Paul Kinney, Billy VanInwegen, Chuck Hebing, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jeff Cook, Matt Billings, Chad Miller and many others will also be looking for success in 2019.

Ground Control Lawn and Snow, welcome aboard in helping the ESS tradition of excitement guaranteed!

