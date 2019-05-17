Opening Weekend for the Empire Super Sprints with Visits to Outlaw and Thunder Mountain

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (May 16, 2019) – All over the Northeast, Mother Nature has come up being the big winner so far in 2019. With the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) that has been no different as she claimed the first two events. That is all about to change this weekend with the Outlaw and Thunder Mountain Speedways hosting the winged warriors.

The battle for the Lucas Oil Championship begins Friday night in Yates County where Outlaw was hoping to kick off the tour one month earlier. Defending champion Steve Poirier will start is quest to surpass Mike Woodring with a ninth championship. Surprisingly the driver with a record 74 ESS wins has never won at the fast 3/8ths mile oval.

Stars like Jason Barney, Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner and Mark Smith have held the Outlaw Speedway checkered flag and they will be om hand looking for another. They will be joined by Paul Kinney, Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath as well as some local flavor in Jonathan Preston, Dalton Herrick, Edward Kelley and fan favorite Kelly Hebing.

The next night the traveling road show heads east to Center Lisle where it’s the return to the Mountain after being rained out last year. Paulie Colagiovanni, Jeff Cook, Chad Miller, Davie Franek, Alex Vigneault, Brett Wright, Josh Pieniazek and others will make it over from Outlaw to do the battle.

Both events will pay $2,000 to win with $300 to start. The dash at Outlaw is brought to you by Lane’s Yamaha while at Thunder Mountain it’s Laser Art Studio backing the four lap event.

If you are from out of the area and like to see the action, both nights will be broadcasted on ESSPPV by logging into www.essppv.tv

The Lucas Oil ESS Season Opening Weekend at Outlaw and Thunder Mountain…It will be excitement guaranteed!

