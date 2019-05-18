Barksdale Wins OCRS Feature at Humboldt Speedway

Oil Capital Racing Series
Humboldt Speedway
Humboldt, KS
Friday May 17, 2019
Feature: 1. 20S – Sheldon Barksdale, 2. 8 – Alex Sewell, 3. 50Z – Zach Chappell, 4. 2W – Whit Gastineau, 5. 14 – Shane Sellers, 6. 5 – Joe Bob Lee, 7. 88 – Terry Easum, 8. 9 – Kinzer Edwards, 9. 15D – Andrew Deal, 10. 11 – Avery Goodman, 11. 15 – Jase Randolph, 12. 10K – Kevin Brewer, 13. 31 – Casey Wills, 14. 18J – Cody Jarvis, 15. 22T – Frank Taft, 16. 94L – Layne Himebaugh, 17. 007 – Michael Bookout, 18. 62 – James Shoun, 19. 25 – Kyle Admire, 20. 1 – Casey Buechler