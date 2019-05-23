MSCS Prepares for Three Races This Weekend

From MSCS

HAUBSTADT, In. (May 21, 2019) – Once again there will be a full holiday weekend of sprint car racing across Hoosierland. The BRANDEIS Midwest Sprint Car Series will be racing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights beginning on May 24th. Racing that Friday will be held at the Bloomington Speedway, continue at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday, and then wrap up with a third straight night of action at Tri-State Speedway on Sunday.

Sprint car fans will enjoy the opportunity to follow the series from track to track with a minimal amount of travel. Non-wing 410 sprint car racing on the dirt continues to provide very exciting events and is an enduring tradition in Indiana. It all starts at the Bloomington Speedway on the Worlds Fastest Â¼ Mile Red Clay Oval. All three of these racing programs will be capped off with MSCS features that pay $2,500 to win. In winning all three events, a driver could collect $7,500.

This is the first of two times during the 2019 season that MSCS will be involved in three consecutive days of back to back racing. But the next one will not happen until July 4th, 5th, and 6th.

On Friday night MSCS will be sanctioning the 6th Annual JOSH BURTON MEMORIAL. Tyler Courtney won the event in 2018 ahead of Robert Ballou and Kevin Thomas Jr. Racing is set to begin at 7:00 Eastern Time. For 2019 the program at Bloomington will be an all open wheel show. Besides the 410 MSCS Sprints, the program will include the winged 305 RaceSaver Sprints, midgets, and modifieds.

At Saturday nightâ€™s MEMORIAL WEEKEND SPECIAL at Putnamville, IN, warm- ups and group qualifying begin at 6 P.M. Racing begins at 7 P.M. Eastern Time. MSCS defending champion Carson Short won the Special in 2018. A.J. Hopkins took it in 2017. Thomas Meseraull won this event at Lincoln Park in both 2016 and 2015.

On Sunday night MSCS will compete in the MEMORIAL WEEKEND CLASSIC at Haubstadt, IN. Warm ups and group qualifying begin at 6 P.M. with racing to follow at 7:30 P.M. Central Time. Chase Stockon won the Classic at Tri-State in 2018, 2017 and 2016. Brady Short was the victor there in 2015.

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, IN, dominated MSCS opening night action at Tri-State Speedway on May 18th. The four time series champion now holds the lead in MSCS points as the series heads to Bloomington Speedway. The points runner-up for last season was Donny Brackett. He was also fast out of the trailer in finishing second to Cummins at the Midwest Madness event. Hence he starts the season second in series points. The two drivers are separated by just 3 points. Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, and Brady Short complete the list for the top five.

There are three great opportunities to enjoy the rapid action sprint car racing provides on this Memorial Day Weekend. The green flag will drop and it will be a race to the crossed checkered flags every night!