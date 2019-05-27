Just like the Brad Doty Classic Ohio Logistics just keeps growing and growing

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Like the Brad Doty Classic, Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, Ohio, keeps growing and growing, adding new warehouses and locations including a new facility in Bellevue, Ohio, a few miles from Attica Raceway Park. This year will mark the 12th season Ohio Logistics has been the title sponsor of the Brad Doty Classic.

The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will hit the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2018 Brad Doty Classic had 50 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize with 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz inheriting the lead at the mid-point of the race when Brent Marks suffered a flat tire and driving to his fourth BDC win.

The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to Attica Raceway Park in 2016 following a 10 year run at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989.

“I feel so fortunate Ohio Logistics President and CEO Chuck Bills and his family took an interest in our race 12 years ago and signed on as the title sponsor. It’s been an incredible and long-lasting partnership and all of us at Attica Raceway Park are so thankful for their continued friendship and support,” Brad Doty said.

Ohio Logistics provides innovative warehousing, distribution and transportation services to clients with local or global logistic requirements.

This year will mark the 15th consecutive season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 28 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Ohio Logistics provides all the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistical requirements. The company’s story is one of very impressive growth. Started in June of 1988, Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center, Inc. opened in the General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone #151 in the Tall Timbers Business Park. By 1996 the company had grown to 5 locations in 3 States and started doing business as Ohio Logistics. Currently Ohio Logistics is in 19 locations in 6 states operating over 6,000,000 square feet. Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to exceed your expectations regarding your leasing and supply-chain management needs. Visit them online at www.OhioLogistics.com

Brad Doty Classic

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)