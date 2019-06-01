McCarl One Win Short of Wolfgang at Knoxville Following Saturday Night Win

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 1, 2019) – Terry McCarl won his 59th career main event in the 410 class at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night. It was worth $4,000 to the Altoona, Iowa driver aboard the Destiny Motorsports #4 machine. It puts the veteran who is in third place on the all-time wins list here just one victory behind the 60 that Doug Wolfgang notched. Ryan Giles topped a 48-car 360 sprint car field to earn $3,000. Matthew Stelzer made it three for three in wins this season with the Pro Sprint Series presented by Pace Performance.

McCarl started outside row one and outdueled pole-sitter Brooke Tatnell to stripe completing lap one. Kerry Madsen had already moved up to third from outside row six. Madsen continued his pursuit by shooting by Tatnell for second on the second lap. Five laps in, quick timer Trey Starks slowed his mount in turn four to bring the only caution of the event.

The restart saw McCarl leading Madsen, Tatnell, Austin McCarl and Wayne Johnson back to green. Madsen and Tatnell exchanged second, but Madsen took the spot for good, while Justin Henderston moved into the top five. Terry McCarl entered lapped traffic by lap ten.

While the veteran leader maneuvered through traffic, Davey Heskin was using the bottom to move into the top five himself. A pair of near disasters in lapped traffic late almost ended McCarl’s run, but he escaped and drove to his first win here since 2017. Madsen maintained second, ahead of Tatnell, Austin McCarl and Heskin. Henderson, Matt Juhl, Johnson, Tasker Phillips and hard-charger Mark Dobmeier, who overcame a heat mishap, completed the top ten. Mike Reinke, Phillips and Johnson won heat races.

“We’ve been struggling really, even last year,” said McCarl in Victory Lane. “We were trying things and once I was injured, I didn’t think we had anything to lose. Steve (Fitzpatrick) and Doug (Rankin) liked to experiment and sometimes it hurt us and sometimes it helped us. It’s been a while since I had a car like that where I could change directions. When Kerry’s behind us, you certainly never let up. He’s such a great driver with such a great team. It’s (Destiny Motorsports) first 410 win at Knoxville, and that means a lot to me.”

Forty-eight 360’s packed the pits as the Nebraska 360 Sprints and the Midwest Power Series tangled with the regulars for the $3,000 payday. Coming in, Brooke Tatnell had a shot at another $3,000 bonus for winning Friday’s event at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota, and Lee Grosz had a $1,500 bonus if he finished in the top two. Tatnell’s chance was over after not qualifying for the main event through the B, while Grosz still had his shot.

Tasker Phillips shot out from his pole position to lead early over Thomas Kennedy and Carson McCarl. Kennedy was good on the high side and overtook the low riding Phillips for the point on lap three. Ryan Giles had moved into fourth, passing Grosz in the early going.

The leaders hit lapped traffic by the seventh circuit around the big half-mile. Ryan Leavitt spun on the inside of turn four eight laps in, bringing the first caution of the race. Kennedy led Phillips, McCarl, Giles and Grosz back to green. Two laps later, Leavitt would flip in turn two, ending his night. He walked away.

Kennedy led the field back to green, while Giles made his way into third on the restart. He overtook Phillips for second with four laps to go before Christian Bowman spun, bringing about a four lap dash to the checkers. Giles used the restart to take the lead from Kennedy and march to his eighth win here.

Giles big win came ahead of Kennedy, Phillips, McCarl and Matt Juhl. Grosz, Terry McCarl, Jon Agan, Clint Garner and Calvin Landis rounded out the top ten. Giles and Terry McCarl posted quick times in their respective groups, while Kennedy, Agan, Ryan Bowers and Garner were heat race winners. Phillips earned his pole position with a Dash win, while feature hard-charger Travis Rilat and Ayrton Gennetten won B mains.

“I saw how brown and crumby it was out there, and I thought the middle looked juiced up,” said Giles of his winning pass. “This car worked so well around the bottom here. I could just ‘bonsai’ it, and then come up, float through and catch that brown. It worked out for us. (The track) is perfect. They can make it like this every week.”

Matthew Stelzer won his third straight Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance feature this year. The Nebraska native led from start to finish in the 15-lapper. By lap six, Stelzer had a straightaway lead, and by lap eleven, his lead was almost a half lap.

Stelzer had built an almost eight-second lead when Brandon Worthington spun with a lap to go. The green, white, checker finish saw Chris Walraven on Stelzer’s bumper, but it was Chase Young who made the charge from third and threatened the leader. Stelzer admitted afterwards that his fuel was low, but Young’s charge fell just short, and he ended second, followed by Walraven, Evan Epperson and Jeff Wilke. Mike Ayers, Devin Wignall, Worthington, Matt Johnson and Mike Mayberry completed the top ten. Young set quick time, while Mike Johnston and Worthington won the heats.

“We just ran out of fuel,” said Stelzer in Victory Lane. “At the end of the day, I guess we’re up here and we made weight. I was trying to splash enough around going down the straightaway and let it pick up in the tank. We are lucky to be here tonight. My guys did a great job. I feel like we’ve lost enough here, and we finally got one.”

Join us for Hy-Vee Night on Saturday, June 8. All three sprint car classes will be back in action. Join us for the Hy-Vee tailgate party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be FREE parking on the grounds for anyone attending the races showing a $25 receipt from Hy-Vee! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (4), 15.974; 2. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (21), 15.978; 3. 7X, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (23), 16.011; 4. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.022; 5. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 16.142; 6. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (15), 16.168; 7. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 16.183; 8. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (25), 16.209; 9. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (1), 16.239; 10. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (22), 16.284; 11. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (24), 16.349; 12. 13, Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, ND (11), 16.415; 13. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (19), 16.469; 14. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (10), 16.542; 15. 7, Craig Dollansky, Elk River, MN (2), 16.601; 16. 02, Mike Reinke, Howards Grove, WI (16), 16.602; 17. 85, Chase Wanner, Batavia, IA (5), 16.723; 18. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (8), 16.733; 19. 5J, Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, WI (3), 16.867; 20. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 17.036; 21. 85T, Mike Terry Jr., Plainfield, IN (9), 17.171; 22. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (18), 17.729; 23. 7S, Matt Stephenson, Altoona, IA (6), 18.792; 24. 14K, Tori Knutson, Monticello, MN (7), 18.879; 25. 1AJ, Trevor Mell, Harwood, ND (17), 19.691

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:16.2: 1. Mike Reinke (1); 2. Chris Martin (2); 3. Davey Heskin (3); 4. Austin McCarl (4); 5. Brooke Tatnell (5); 6. Trey Starks (6); 7. Jeremy Schultz (7); 8. Joe Simbro (8); 9. Trevor Mell (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.8: 1. Tasker Phillips (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (6); 3. Matt Juhl (3); 4. Terry McCarl (5); 5. Sawyer Phillips (7); 6. AJ Moeller (4); 7. Chase Wanner (1); 8. Matt Stephenson (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:18.7: 1. Wayne Johnson (5); 2. Justin Henderson (6); 3. Josh Schneiderman (4); 4. Craig Dollansky (2); 5. Bobby Mincer (1); 6. Mike Terry Jr. (7); 7. Tori Knutson (8); 8. Mark Dobmeier (3)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Terry McCarl (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (6); 3. Brooke Tatnell (1); 4. Austin McCarl (7); 5. Davey Heskin (9); 6. Justin Henderson (5); 7. Matt Juhl (11); 8. Wayne Johnson (4); 9. Tasker Phillips (10); 10. Mark Dobmeier (17); 11. Josh Schneiderman (8); 12. Chris Martin (12); 13. Craig Dollansky (15); 14. Sawyer Phillips (18); 15. Mike Reinke (13); 16. Chase Wanner (19); 17. Jeremy Schultz (21); 18. AJ Moeller (14); 19. Bobby Mincer (16); 20. Mike Terry Jr. (20); 21. Joe Simbro (23); 22. Matt Stephenson (22); 23. Trevor Mell (24); 24. Trey Starks (3) DNS – Tori Knutson. Lap Leader: T. McCarl 1-20. Hard-charger: Dobmeier.

360 Results

Time Trial Group #1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.517; 2. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.816; 3. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (4), 16.852; 4. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (6), 16.854; 5. 21K, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (7), 16.873; 6. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (12), 16.963; 7. 81, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (22), 17.031; 8. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (21), 17.046; 9. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (10), 17.068; 10. 14, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (2), 17.082; 11. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (8), 17.252; 12. 83, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (9), 17.266; 13. 1, Travis Rilat, Heath, TX (5), 17.269; 14. 77, John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (11), 17.294; 15. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (19), 17.396; 16. 82, Jason Martin, Liberal, KS (24), 17.500; 17. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (16), 17.582; 18. 12, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (13), 17.642; 19. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (1), 17.697; 20. 33J, Jayce Jenkins, Colfax, IA (23), 17.987; 21. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (17), 18.091; 22. 03J, Jamey Ogston, Duluth, MN (3), 18.501; 23. 91A, Reed Allex, St. Cloud, MN (15), 18.536; DQ (Tire) 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (18).

Time Trial Group #2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 4X, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.801; 2. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (11), 16.950; 3. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (6), 16.952; 4. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (13), 17.091; 5. 44, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (17), 17.101; 6. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (22), 17.105; 7. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (10), 17.110; 8. 4J, Lee Grosz, Harwood, ND (4), 17.203; 9. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (3), 17.215; 10. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (20), 17.291; 11. 1B, Ryan Bowers, Ham Lake, MN (9), 17.297; 12. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (15), 17.298; 13. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (12), 17.318; 14. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (23), 17.445; 15. 03, Shayle Bade, Lincoln, NE (5), 17.670; 16. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (7), 17.699; 17. 33B, James Broty, Lonsdale, MN (1), 17.746; 18. 50, Chase Viebrock, New Richmond, WI (14), 17.816; 19. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (18), 17.970; 20. 37H, Nicholas Howard, Lawrence, KS (16), 18.008; 21. 64C, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (2), 18.112; 22. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (19), 18.193; 23. 28X, Rich Cerveny, Omaha, NE (24), 18.762; 24. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (21), 18.799.

Group #1 Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.6: 1. Thomas Kennedy (4); 2. Tom Lenz (2); 3. Jack Dover (3); 4. Ryan Giles (6); 5. Kaleb Johnson (1); 6. Travis Rilat (7); 7. Calvin Landis (5); 8. Cody Ledger (8); 9. Brad Comegys (10); 10. Alan Zoutte (9); 11. Ben Woods (11); 12. Reed Allex (12)

Group #1 Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:04.4: 1. Jon Agan (6); 2. Rob Kubli (1); 3. Carson McCarl (5); 4. Matt Moro (4); 5. Christian Bowman (3); 6. Brooke Tatnell (2); 7. Jason Martin (8); 8. Tyler Drueke (9); 9. Jayce Jenkins (10); 10. John Klabunde (7); 11. Jamey Ogston (11); 12. Colton Fisher (12)

Group #2 Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:06.1: 1. Ryan Bowers (1); 2. Tasker Phillips (3); 3. Terry McCarl (6); 4. Kelby Watt (2); 5. Trey Starks (4); 6. Shayle Bade (8); 7. Ryan Leavitt (5); 8. Ayrton Gennetten (7); 9. James Broty (9); 10. Casey Greubel (11); 11. Rob Weuve (10); 12. Rich Cerveny (12)

Group #2 Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.0: 1. Clint Garner (2); 2. Lee Grosz (3); 3. Matt Juhl (6); 4. Joe Beaver (4); 5. Ryan Roberts (5); 6. Nathan Mills (1); 7. McKenna Haase (7); 8. Josh Higday (8); 9. Nicholas Howard (10); 10. Chase Viebrock (9); 11. John Anderson (12); 12. Jon Hughes (11)

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.6: 1. Tasker Phillips (3); 2. Lee Grosz (1); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Ryan Giles (4); 5. Thomas Kennedy (6); 6. Jon Agan (8); 7. Matt Juhl (5); 8. Terry McCarl (7)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Travis Rilat (3); 2. Cody Ledger (5); 3. Brooke Tatnell (1); 4. Jason Martin (6); 5. Tyler Drueke (8); 6. Brad Comegys (9); 7. John Klabunde (4); 8. Jayce Jenkins (10); 9. Ben Woods (11); 10. Jamey Ogston (12); 11. Colton Fisher (14); 12. Reed Allex (13); 13. Kaleb Johnson (2); 14. Alan Zoutte (7)

B main two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Ayrton Gennetten (3); 2. Kelby Watt (1); 3. Nicholas Howard (10); 4. Rob Weuve (9); 5. Shayle Bade (5); 6. Casey Greubel (11); 7. Chase Viebrock (8); 8. John Anderson (12); 9. Rich Cerveny (13); 10. Josh Higday (6); 11. James Broty (7); 12. Nathan Mills (2); 13. McKenna Haase (4) DNS – Jon Hughes

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Ryan Giles (4); 2. Thomas Kennedy (5); 3. Tasker Phillips (1); 4. Carson McCarl (3); 5. Matt Juhl (7); 6. Lee Grosz (2); 7. Terry McCarl (8); 8. Calvin Landis (15); 9. Clint Garner (12); 10. Travis Rilat (21); 11. Jon Agan (6); 12. Trey Starks (16); 13. Jack Dover (9); 14. Rob Kubli (17); 15. Cody Ledger (23); 16. Ryan Roberts (10); 17. Matt Moro (11); 18. Joe Beaver (14); 19. Kelby Watt (24); 20. Ryan Bowers (18); 21. Ayrton Gennetten (22); 22. Christian Bowman (19); 23. Ryan Leavitt (20); 24. Tom Lenz (13). Lap Leaders: T. Phillips 1-2, Kennedy 3-16, Giles 17-20. Hard-charger: Rilat.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (2), 17.597; 2. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (7), 17.666; 3. 41, Jeff Wilke, Genoa, IL (12), 17.782; 4. 56, Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA (5), 17.823; 5. 21X, Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA (1), 17.896; 6. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (9), 17.904; 7. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (4), 17.929; 8. 29, Russ Hall, Pleasant Hill, IA (3), 17.951; 9. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (6), 18.154; 10. B29, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (8), 18.266; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (13), 18.363; 12. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (14), 18.468; 13. 2, Matt Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (10), 18.733; 14. 11, Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA (11), 18.913.

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:53.5: 1. Mike Johnston (1); 2. Matthew Stelzer (3); 3. Mike Mayberry (2); 4. Jeff Wilke (5); 5. Devin Wignall (4); 6. Chase Young (6); 7. Matt Johnson (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.9: 1. Brandon Worthington (2); 2. Russ Hall (3); 3. Evan Epperson (1); 4. Chris Walraven (5); 5. Mike Ayers (4); 6. Tyler Barrick (6) DNS – Dan Henning

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Matthew Stelzer (1); 2. Chase Young (3); 3. Chris Walraven (2); 4. Evan Epperson (11); 5. Jeff Wilke (5); 6. Mike Ayers (4); 7. Devin Wignall (8); 8. Brandon Worthington (6); 9. Matt Johnson (13); 10. Mike Mayberry (10); 11. Mike Johnston (9); 12. Tyler Barrick (12); 13. Dan Henning (14); 14. Russ Hall (7). Lap Leader: Stelzer 1-15. Hard-charger: Epperson.