NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES TO OPEN TUESDAY NIGHT, JUNE 11

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 4, 2019 . . . . . . . The 13th Annual USAC Eastern Storm will bring the best in the business of non-wing sprint car racing to Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 11 when the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series kicks off its 30th anniversary season. The AMSOIL USAC sprints will bring a field of talent to the “hill” in chase of the $10,000 to win 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic. Also on the card will be the NASCAR Modifieds chasing a $3,000 payday for the win in their 30 lap feature. The USAC Sprints will open the show with time trials and a series of qualifying events followed by the Modifieds that will take part in qualifying heats and a consolation. Gates open at 5 PM with qualifying getting underway at 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets may be ordered for the Tuesday, June 11 USAC Sprints & Modified show by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak slowly and clearly when leaving a message and be sure to provide your name and number of tickets you will need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL Window on race night after 3:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may entitle you to enter the grandstands at 4:30. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 $10 and children five and under will be admitted for free.

Be sure to come out early and be part of the Low, Down & Dirty pre-race activities taking place at the main gate at Grandview Speedway from 5 PM to 6 PM. You’ll have a chance to meet and greet USAC drivers Robert “The Madman” Ballou, Issac Chapple, Timmy Buckwalter and Joey Biasi. The crew of Low, Down & Dirty always ask drivers “the right questions”, far different then the normal interview. You’ll get a great feel for who these drivers really are.

Robert Ballou of Rocklin, CA has never won a Thunder Show at Grandview and he would like to make his first win that $10,000 payday on Tuesday night, June 11. Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK was the winner of the last two USAC events at Grandview and he is on a mission to make it three wins-in-row. Other drivers in chase of the biggest prize of the 13th Annual Eastern Storm include Chad Boespflug, Hanford, CA, Timmy Buckwalter, Douglassville, PA, Issac Chapple, Willow Branch, IN, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, “The Peoples Champ” and sixty-time USAC sprint winner Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN, Justin Grant, Ione, CA, C.J. Leary, Greenfield, IN, Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Ok, Carson Short, Marion, IL, Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, Kevin Thomas, Jr “KTJ”, Cullman, AL and Chris Windom, Canton, IL just to name a few.

The AMSOIL USAC non-wing sprints come east just once a year and this show at Grandview Speedway is a must see event. These guys make even the time trials exciting, as they bicycle, pull wheelies and send roaster-tails flying high in sky, and that’s with just one car at a time on the race track. The heat races earn the drivers their ticket to start the 40 lap $10,000 to win Jesse Hockett Classic. When the green flag drops in the feature, you won’t know where to watch as the field of twenty-two cars race three abreast, pull off slide jobs, take part in some wheel banging and yes, run countless laps with their rear bumpers inches from the outside boiler-plate. You’ll see all this on the one-third mile high-banked Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 11.

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

About Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

The brainchild of Grandview Speedway owner Bruce Rogers, special events promoter Bob Miller, and local driving star Dave Kelly, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series celebrates 30 years of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar year after year. In 132 events, over $4.6 million dollars has been divvied up among the area’s fastest racers. What started as a single 410 Sprint Car event in 1990 has blossomed to feature a variety of racing action including 358 Modifieds, USAC Wingless Sprints, All-Star Circuit of Champions, 360 & 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Late Models, Midgets, Legend Cars, DIRTcar and ROC Modified events. The 2019 30th Anniversary Series of Thunder on the Hill is dedicated to Bruce Rogers.

About Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is a high-banked one-third mile clay oval, celebrating their 57th Anniversary season in 2019. The facility offers free parking, quality food at reasonable prices (be sure to try the french fries), a program book, Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill racewear and great viewing from every seat in the house. Race fans may take part in the Inside/Out promotion, where you can sign up (no charge) to watch warm-ups from inside turn four. Race fans are also invited to victory lane following the racing program and, race fans may enter the pits after the races to meet the drivers. Be ready to enjoy the spine-tingling fireworks salute on the feature event parade lap.