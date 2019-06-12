World of Outlaws tickets on sale for Big Sky Speedway on August 24

By Tony Veneziano

BILLINGS, Mont. — June 10, 2019 — Tickets are now on sale for the Big Sky Brawl at Billings, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., on Saturday, August 24 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Daryn Pittman won for the second straight time in 2018 at Big Sky Speedway, which marked his third overall win at the venue. The 2013 series champion won for the first time in Billings in 2005.

Last year’s event marked the second consecutive year the series raced at the three-eighths-mile, after a nearly decade hiatus.

Battling Pittman in 2019 is another stout group of full-time competitors including Brad Sweet, who is the current series point leader. Donny Schatz, the 10-time and defending series champion, is not far behind in the second spot in the standings. David Gravel is currently third, with Daryn Pittman in fourth and Logan Schuchart rounding out the top-five.

Shane Stewart sits sixth in points, with rookie Carson Macedo seventh, Ian Madsen eighth, Brent Marks ninth and Sheldon Haudenschild 10th.

Also on the road again this season is veteran driver and fan favorite Jason Sides, as well as Kraig Kinser and Jacob Allen.

Tickets for the Big Sky Brawl at Billings, featuring the World of NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Big Sky Speedway, on Saturday, August 24 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC