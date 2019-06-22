Kofoid Uses Last Lap Pass to Win Ohio Sprint Speedweek Finale

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, OH

Saturday June 22, 2019

Feature: 1. 11N – Buddy Kofoid, 2. 71P – Parker Price-Miller, 3. 11 – Dale Blaney, 4. 83M – Brock Martin, 5. 24 – Rico Abreu, 6. 16 – D.J. Foos, 7. G1 – Justin Peck, 8. 71 – Gio Scelzi, 9. 07 – Gerard McIntyre, 10. 57X – Andrew Palker, 11. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 12. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 13. 3C – Cale Conley, 14. W20 – Greg Wilson, 15. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 16. 26 – Cory Eliason, 17. 13 – Paul McMahan, 18. K4 – Chad Kemenah, 19. 9 – Dean Jacobs, 20. 8M – T.J. Michael, 21. 45 – Trevor Baker, 22. A79 – Brandon Wimmer, 23. 8J – Jess Stiger, 24. 22M – Ryan Broughton, 25. 5H – Jordan Hrable, 26. 19 – Mitch Harble