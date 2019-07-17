INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SOUVENIR PROGRAM AVAILABLE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 16, 2019)………The official program for the 32nd edition of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week is being printed today and will be available at the USAC Merchandise trailer all throughout the week-plus tour, July 18-27, for the biggest week of sprint car racing in the Hoosier state.

The program is just $5 and features profile stories, statistics, photos from the archives, plus recaps and an inside look at the colorful history of Indiana Sprint Week, which began in 1988 and has been sanctioned by USAC since 1996.

ISW gets underway this Thursday, July 18 at Gas City I-69 Speedway where pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. 600cc Non-Wing Micros will be in action.

On Friday, July 19 at Plymouth Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get on track at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, reserved adult tickets are $30 and kids 12 and under are free. Reserved tickets can be purchased at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2019-indiana-sprint-week. Non-Wing Micros will be on hand.

On Saturday, July 20 at Kokomo Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 4pm, and hot laps start at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, children age 12 and under free. Reserved seating is $30 for the top-three rows in the front and backstretch grandstands. Front rows are 19-21 and back rows are 26-28. Seats in the top-three rows can be reserved in advance by calling 815-468-8690. Pit passes are $30. King of the TQ’s are on the docket as well.

On Sunday, July 21 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get underway at 7pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 7-12 are $7, children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30. KOI Auto Parts UMP Modifieds are on the agenda as well.

After a couple days off from racing, the second half of ISW kicks off Wednesday, July 24, at the Terre Haute Action Track. Pits open at 3pm, front gates at 4pm and hot laps at 6:30pm. Adult general admission grandstand tickets are $25, adult infield tickets are $15 in the infield, children 11 and under are free when accompanied by a parent. DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing as well on the half-mile.

Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville is next up on Thursday, July 25 where the drivers meeting begins at 6:30pm Eastern and hot laps are scheduled for 6:30pm. Indiana Super Stocks will also be in attendance.

The “Sheldon Kinser Memorial” on Friday, July 26 at Bloomington Speedway will have the pits open at 3pm Eastern, front gates at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:40pm. Adult tickets are $25, students (with valid I.D.) are $10, children 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. RaceSaver Sprint Cars are also on the event card.

For the finale at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday, July 27, qualifying is slated to begin at 6:30pm and racing at 7:30pm Central. Adult tickets are $25, students 13-18 are $20 and children 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30. Modifieds will also be racing.

2019 NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 18: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Friday, July 19: Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

Saturday, July 20: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Sunday, July 21: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Wednesday, July 24: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, IN)

Thursday, July 25: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Friday, July 26: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Saturday, July 27: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)